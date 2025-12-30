Iran Seeks Dialogue Amid Economic Protests and Currency Crisis
Iran's government aims to start talks with protest leaders following demonstrations against the plummeting currency and inflation. President Pezeshkian has instructed officials to heed protesters' demands. The Iranian rial hit record lows this week, linked to Western sanctions and recent policy changes. Past protests have seen violent crackdowns.
Iran is moving towards dialogues with protesters following public demonstrations in Tehran and other cities against the spiraling inflation caused by a drastic currency devaluation. This came after the central bank chief resigned, with outcries echoing through Tehran's famed Grand Bazaar.
President Masoud Pezeshkian, seeking to address grievances, tasked the interior minister to engage with protesters and explore legitimate demands. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced plans for establishing a dialogue mechanism as voices of discontent escalate over economic hardships exacerbated by Western sanctions.
The Iranian rial has been plummeting, recently reaching a historic low against the U.S. dollar, fueling unrest. The economic backdrop remains tense as previous protests led to severe crackdowns. Meanwhile, international tensions persist, highlighted by recent U.S. and Israeli military actions targeting Iran's nuclear ambitions, which Iran maintains are peaceful in nature.
ALSO READ
Empowering Youth Dialogue: VBYLD 2026 Gathers Top Sports Icons
Kremlin Urges Dialogue Amid US-Iran Tensions
Iran state TV reports the Central Bank governor has resigned as the currency hit a record low against the US dollar, reports AP.
PTI's Strategic Divide: Street Protests Before Dialogue
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Trump's Recent Conversation