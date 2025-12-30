Iran Seeks Dialogue Amid Economic Protests and Currency Crisis

Iran is moving towards dialogues with protesters following public demonstrations in Tehran and other cities against the spiraling inflation caused by a drastic currency devaluation. This came after the central bank chief resigned, with outcries echoing through Tehran's famed Grand Bazaar.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, seeking to address grievances, tasked the interior minister to engage with protesters and explore legitimate demands. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani announced plans for establishing a dialogue mechanism as voices of discontent escalate over economic hardships exacerbated by Western sanctions.

The Iranian rial has been plummeting, recently reaching a historic low against the U.S. dollar, fueling unrest. The economic backdrop remains tense as previous protests led to severe crackdowns. Meanwhile, international tensions persist, highlighted by recent U.S. and Israeli military actions targeting Iran's nuclear ambitions, which Iran maintains are peaceful in nature.