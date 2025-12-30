Left Menu

UK Shares Climb as Metal Prices Steady on Eve of 2025's Final Session

UK shares edged up in subdued trading, with mining stocks benefiting from stabilizing metal prices. The FTSE 100 index rose, nearing its November record high, while the FTSE 250 saw modest gains. Low trading volumes mark the holiday period, with the market due to close early for New Year's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:41 IST
UK Shares Climb as Metal Prices Steady on Eve of 2025's Final Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a quiet trading session on Tuesday, UK shares saw a rise as mining stocks rebounded following a stabilization in metal prices. The FTSE 100 index increased by 0.4%, positioning itself close to the all-time high recorded in November, while the FTSE 250 index managed a 0.2% uplift.

Significant gains were noted in mining stocks, with Fresnillo rising by 4.6% and major players like Glencore, Anglo American, and Rio Tinto seeing increments between 0.6% and 2.8% as gold, silver, and copper prices rallied. The FTSE 100 was also buoyed by increases in financial heavyweights including HSBC and Barclays.

LSEG data revealed that trading volumes remained under the 20-day moving average as investors took time off during the holiday season. The market is set for an early closure on Wednesday for New Year's Eve and will remain shut globally on January 1. This marks a strong year for the FTSE index, up 21% in 2025, attributed to favorable monetary policies.

TRENDING

1
Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
3
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
4
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025