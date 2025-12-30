UK Shares Climb as Metal Prices Steady on Eve of 2025's Final Session

In a quiet trading session on Tuesday, UK shares saw a rise as mining stocks rebounded following a stabilization in metal prices. The FTSE 100 index increased by 0.4%, positioning itself close to the all-time high recorded in November, while the FTSE 250 index managed a 0.2% uplift.

Significant gains were noted in mining stocks, with Fresnillo rising by 4.6% and major players like Glencore, Anglo American, and Rio Tinto seeing increments between 0.6% and 2.8% as gold, silver, and copper prices rallied. The FTSE 100 was also buoyed by increases in financial heavyweights including HSBC and Barclays.

LSEG data revealed that trading volumes remained under the 20-day moving average as investors took time off during the holiday season. The market is set for an early closure on Wednesday for New Year's Eve and will remain shut globally on January 1. This marks a strong year for the FTSE index, up 21% in 2025, attributed to favorable monetary policies.