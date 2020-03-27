Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:11 IST
Renowned artist Satish Gujral dies in Delhi home

Artist and architect Satish Gujral, renowned for his versatility across different mediums, has died of old age reasons in his Delhi home, a member of his family said on Friday. He was 94. Gujral, one of India’s best known artists, died on Thursday night.

He is survived by his wife Kiran, daughters Alpana and Raseel and son Mohit. “The noted painter and architect passed away peacefully at 10.30 last night in his home. He died of old age,” the artist’s nephew and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral told PTI. The last rites will be held on Friday at 2 pm at the Lodhi Crematorium, he added. Gujral, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian honour, was an architect, painter, muralist, sculptor and graphic artist. His artworks were heavily inspired by the turbulence of his early years, including the illness that impaired his hearing as a child and the Partition of the subcontinent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who condoled the death of the artist. "Satish Gujral Ji was versatile and multifaceted. He was admired for his creativity as well as the determination with which he overcame adversity," Modi wrote on Twitter.

He said Gujral's intellectual thirst took him far and wide, yet he remained attached to his roots. "Saddened by his demise. Om Shanti," the prime minister added.

Gujral’s familiar works include the alphabet mural on the outside wall of the Delhi High Court. He also designed the Belgian Embassy in Delhi. “Unlike many of his peers, who went to Paris or London in the early 1950s, Gujral went to Mexico City to study with Diego Rivera and Siqueiros. Gujral's was a versatile practice spanning painting, sculpture and architecture. RIP,” curator and artist Ranjit Hoskote said on Twitter. Adwaita Gadnayak, director general of Delhi’s National Gallery of Modern Art, said the artist’s brilliance lay in his “ability to use his creativity to the fullest in many forms and ways”.

“His highlight happened in 1952, when he got a scholarship to study at the revered Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, where he was apprenticed under renowned artists Diego Rivera and David Alfaro Siqueiros - who were remarkable figures of the 20th-century art scene. To have Frida Kahlo and Octavio Paz as his friends became the important point of synergy,” he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar pulls back as risks ebb, set for biggest loss in decade

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly fall in more than a decade on Friday as a series of stimulus measures around the world, including a 2.2 trillion U.S. package, helped temper a rout in global markets triggered by the coronaviru...

Uzbekistan reports first coronavirus death as it widens lockdowns

Uzbekistan reported its first coronavirus death on Friday, as it locked down all of its provinces, having declared large bonuses for medical workers in the battle against infections, which climbed to 83.A 72-year-old woman in the city of Na...

RBI announcements to safeguard economy from impact of coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India RBI had taken giant steps to safeguard the economy from the impact of the coronavirusThe RBI cut the benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 percent on Friday t...

Virus test results in minutes? Scientists question accuracy

Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19 simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. The tests could reveal the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020