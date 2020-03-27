Left Menu
Development News Edition

Berlin artists' colony finds creative answer to shutdown

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 16:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:34 IST
Berlin artists' colony finds creative answer to shutdown

In her sun-soaked Berlin living room, Ingrid Ihnen-Haas belted out Edith Piaf songs into a microphone -- part of a collective effort to help entertain a country confined to their homes by the coronavirus pandemic. "Especially for elderly people who have to stay at home, the concept of 'concerts in your living room' is brilliant," said Ihnen-Haas, 71.

With concert halls, restaurants and most shops shut, public life in Germany has ground to a halt as the population is urged to stay home to help contain the spread of the virus. Ihnen-Haas and fellow residents of an "artists' colony" in southwest Berlin have joined voices to record albums, audiobooks or readings to share online.

The former social worker who sings regularly in small venues across the capital has now turned her living room into a recording studio. Outside in a common area, comedian Cornelia Schoenwald is sitting on a bench, reading aloud from a short story by Erich Kaestner, a classic of German children's literature.

Her reading, accompanied by the chirping of sparrows, is being filmed by Christian Sekula, one of the leaders of the association that manages cultural life in the colony. He will later edit the recording and put it up on the website of the association, which usually stages plays and other cultural activities.

"Right now I don't have any bookings," said Schoenwald, whose calendar quickly emptied as Berlin's cultural life came to a standstill over the past few weeks. But far from lamenting her fate, she's convinced there are benefits to this time when everyone is being forced to take their foot off the pedal. It's "enriching because it allows us to focus on what's really important," she said.

"Perhaps, as artists, we have a different relationship with the highs and lows of existence. We are more used to them," she added, referring to the precarious nature of work as an artist. The artists' colony in Wilmersdorf was founded in 1927 when two artists' associations bought three buildings and turned them into affordable accommodation for the city's musicians, actors and writers.

Back then, the arts were thriving in Berlin, with theatres and nightclubs buzzing with scenes like those from the musical "Cabaret." The cluster of 80 homes comprises inner courtyards where bright yellow daffodils add a splash of colour to the 1920s architecture. Nobel Prize winning German author Guenther Grass lived not far from here, as did philosopher Hannah Arendt, before she was expelled by the Nazis.

The homes are still reserved for artists and intellectuals, active or retired, with a modest income. For jobbing actors and musicians or for painters who have seen their exhibitions postponed or cancelled, the COVID-19 crisis is an existential one.

"Those who work only two or three days a week have no financial reserves. A social crisis is brewing," Sekula said. Despite their own worries, the residents of the complex will continue to support each other and provide the small services that make up the fabric of community life. "The last guy who moved in went out to get me some drinks," said Gerda Schulz, an 82-year-old retired flamenco dancer who is currently only going out once a day for an early-morning walk.

Meanwhile, Ihnen-Haas continues to belt out songs from her living room, blue glasses and dishevelled hair completing her look. There may be no live performances, no club nights and no can-can girls in Berlin today. But in Wilmersdorf, at least, life is still a cabaret.(AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

S.Koreans told to stay isolated, checks tightened on arrivals from U.S.

Authorities in South Korea pleaded with residents on Friday to stay indoors and avoid large gatherings as new coronavirus cases hovered close to 100 per day, while tighter border checks on people arriving from the United States also took ef...

In Iran, false belief a poison fights virus kills hundreds

Standing over the still body of an intubated 5-year-old boy wearing nothing but a plastic diaper, an Iranian health care worker in a hazmat suit and mask begged the public for just one thing Stop drinking industrial alcohol over fears about...

DLF to pay salaries to daily wage workers during lockdown 

Realty major DLF on Friday said it will pay salaries to all daily-wage workers employed with the company or its active contractors to help them meet their daily expenses during the current nationwide lockdown. DLF welcomed the Prime Ministe...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares fall as investors take stock of spreading virus

European stocks fell on Friday, halting their biggest ever three-day rally in a sign investors were focusing once more on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic despite hopes for further stimulus measures to combat its economic impact. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020