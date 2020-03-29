Left Menu
Combating COVID-19: Eastern Railway runs 'Arjun' train for medical staff

A special train 'Arjun' has been started in West Bengal for the employees of health services and other staff of Indian Railways to maintain emergency services of the railway in view of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

ANI | 24 Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:14 IST
Combating COVID-19: Eastern Railway runs 'Arjun' train for medical staff
A view of special train 'Arjun' at the railway station of North 24 Parganas. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

A special train 'Arjun' has been started in West Bengal for the employees of health services and other staff of Indian Railways to maintain emergency services of the railway in view of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The train with two EMU coaches started from Saturday under the flagship of the Eastern Railway Sealdah division. "It is a special train for the medical staff. It has started from March 21," Nagendra Kumar, an official, said.

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officers (CPRO) of Eastern Railway Nikhil Chakraborty said: "The special train Arjun will carry employees of the health services and other staff of railways to maintain emergency services. Despite corona threat, Indian Railway is maintaining emergency services to enable unhindered movement of essential commodities." (ANI)

