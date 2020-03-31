Left Menu
ICCR to organise painting competition to express solidarity with people in fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

A global painting competition to express solidarity with people in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic will be organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The ICCR has called on people to express their emotions through their paintings as part of the competition -- 'United Against CORONA-Express Through Art', according to a statement.

The expressions may be sent to ICCR by May 1 in a number of categories: Contemporary art, folk and tribal art, cartoons, and illustration, and digital and new-age art. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) focuses on building cultural links with countries around the world and connecting people to people through cultural and educational exchanges.

This competition is open to all amateur and professional artists from India and the world over in all age categories. "The event encourages submissions of artistic expressions to present their emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts on the COVID-19, social distancing, quarantine and the fight against the virus through the following media: paintings – on canvas/paper – oil, watercolors, pencil, crayons or Digital Art – Graphic Posters and Paintings," the statement said.

Participation details and guidelines are available on www.iccr.gov.in, it added.

