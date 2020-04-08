Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK opera house hunts for Indian philanthropists to back new ‘Krishna’ masterpiece

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 19:08 IST
UK opera house hunts for Indian philanthropists to back new ‘Krishna’ masterpiece

A leading UK professional opera company and charity on Wednesday launched an appeal to Indian philanthropists to support a hidden opera on Lord Krishna which is set for its world premiere in England in June, 2024. Grange Park Opera, based at West Horsley Place in Surrey in south-east England, said 'Krishna' was acclaimed British composer Sir John Tavener's final opera completed in 2005 but the "masterpiece" has never been performed before. In 2024, it will be given its world premiere at Grange Park Opera's Theatre in the Woods in Surrey, directed by British opera great Sir David Pountney.

"We are now actively searching for collaborators to give premieres in Europe and, of course, in India. The search for Indian philanthropists begins," said Wasfi Kani, Grange Park Opera CEO and Founder. The ambitious project tells the story of Lord Krishna's cycle of life based on the text by Tavener, who died aged 69 in 2003.

According to the opera house, in 15 vignettes a "celestial narrator" delivers the story of Krishna's birth when the earth is crying for help and then is assumed into Paradise until the earth needs him again. "The narrator describes each scene in the simplest possible way. He moves freely in the audience, explaining the double meaning, charming, frightening and consoling us. The music is intensely vivid and highly dramatic," according to Tavener's own explanation of his work.

Grange Park Opera revealed several challenging aspects to the work's staging, including Lord Krishna being given a "halo" of eight flutes, which are to be "aerially positioned". The composition remained undiscovered until Tavener's widow, Lady Tavener, informed Prince Charles of its existence, aware of the royal's admiration for the late composer's work. The heir to the British throne in turn contacted his friend, Sir David Pountney, to consider staging it because they both "share views on the importance of all religious traditions".

Pountney, in turn, got in touch with Wasfi Kani at Grange Park Opera in October 2019, and the work has been in the works ever since. "Within two days I was at Chester Music examining the 358 giant sheets of Tavener's manuscript. It quickly became clear this was a masterpiece that needed to be brought to life," recalls Kani.

Like most musical and theatrical establishments, the Grange Park Opera's 2020 season has also come to a standstill amid the coronavirus pandemic, with regulars and other supporters urged for any donations through the current lockdown conditions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

J-K joins hands with Tata Technologies to set up 2 technical education centres

Jammu and Kashmir has joined hands with Tata Technologies to set up two Centres for Invention, Innovation, Incubation and Training CIIIT in the Union Territory, officials said on Wednesday. In a significant decision to strengthen industry-a...

Syria responsible for 2017 chemical warfare attacks: OPCW

The worlds chemical weapons watchdog on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks in the country, saying President Bashar al-Assads regime used sarin and chlorine three times in 2017The Organisation for the Proh...

Intellectuals warn of 'chaos' if EU can't find solidarity

More than 200 European intellectuals, artists and politicians have signed an open letter to European Union leaders urging them to take swift action to ease the economic pain of the pandemic crisis, warning that failure could trigger chaos a...

UK man jailed for stealing hospital face masks

A man who stole three face masks from a London hospital during the coronavirus crisis has been jailed for three months. Lerun Hussain, 34, pleaded guilty to the theft at a London magistrates court on Tuesday after the theft from Kings Colle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020