Endurance, Parent Company of ResellerClub, BigRock Awarded Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 09:51 IST
MUMBAI, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endurance recently announced that it has received the award for 2019 Google Cloud Expansion Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific

Endurance Group was recognized for the company's achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping joint customers achieve success online by improving productivity and communication capability in Asia Pacific. The Endurance family of brands include ResellerClub and BigRock that helps millions of small businesses and web professionals worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. In Asia Pacific, web professionals play a critical role in enabling SMBs success on the Internet because most markets like India are do-it-for-me in nature. ResellerClub has been serving web professionals in APAC for over a decade and its powerful platform integrates expanded capabilities of Google Cloud. BigRock has an extensive suite of services for small businesses and startups that also includes Google Cloud's suite of products. "We are excited to celebrate this success with Google Cloud. We are laser focused on delivering and supporting the business needs of web professionals and SMBs. Our suite of products delivered through our brands like ResellerClub, BigRock, bluehost and HostGator, is perfect for such a mission," said Manish Dalal, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Endurance APAC. "We're thrilled to recognize Endurance's work on behalf of customers over the last year," said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. "Endurance has demonstrated strong expertise bringing Google Cloud technology and solutions to customers in Asia Pacific. We look forward to a continued, strong partnership with Endurance to help customers succeed." About Endurance International GroupEndurance International Group Holdings, Inc. helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com

