Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends Central Electronics bid deadline to May 16

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 13:06 IST
Govt extends Central Electronics bid deadline to May 16

The government has extended the deadline to bid for Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) by a month to May 16 on account of the situation arising due to the coronavirus outbreak. On February 3, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) came out with an expression of interest inviting global bids for sale of 100 per cent government stake in CEL.

The last date for bid was March 16, which was extended to April 16. The DIPAM has now extended the bid submission deadline till May 16 citing "situation related to COVID-19".

CEL, under the Ministry of Science and Technology, was established in 1974 with an objective to commercially exploit indigenous technologies developed by national laboratories and research and development (R&D) institutions in the country. The company had manufactured India's first solar cell in 1977 and first solar panel in 1978 and commissioned India's first solar plant in 1992. As on March 31, 2019, CEL's paid-up capital had stood at Rs 69.22 crore and net worth was Rs 75.99 crore.  Investors bidding for CEL would be required to have a minimum net worth of Rs 50 crore as on March 31, 2019.

The government has already extended the deadline to bid for oil refiner BPCL to June 13 from May 2 following requests from bidders, amid the situation arising out of COVID-19. There are also discussions to extend the April 30 deadline for putting in bids for debt-ridden national carrier Air India.

For the financial year 2020-21, the Budget has pegged disinvestment proceeds at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This includes Rs 1.20 lakh crore from CPSE share sale and Rs 90,000 crore from share sale in public sector banks and financial institutions, including listing of insurance behemoth LIC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

Hanna Season 2 confirmation, release date, new cast addition, What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Courses on iGOT launched for capacity building of frontline COVID-19 workers

India is fighting against the covid-19 Pandemic and Indias first line of workers is already engaged in COVID relief and doing a commendable job. However, a larger force will be needed to replace the first line and to tackle the exponential ...

COVID-19: Smart dustbin for contactless waste collection at hospitals developed

Researchers have developed an interactive dustbin that can be installed in hospitals and medical centres dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic for contactless waste collection and disposal, leading to a safer environment for front-line workers...

Doordarshan highest-watched channel in India during week ended Apr 3: BARC

Getting back classic programmes like Ramayan to keep locked down people entertained has catapulted Doordarshan DD to be the highest watched channel in India for week ended April 3, BARC said on Thursday. The national broadcaster could achie...

Genrich Membranes scales up oxygenator equipment to treat COVID-19 patients

Genrich Membranes, a spin-off company, based on proprietary technology licensed from CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune is being funded by the Department of Science and Technology DST to scale up membrane oxygenator equipment MOE that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020