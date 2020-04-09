AirAsia India operates two special flights on Coimbatore-Mumbai route to carry essential supplies

Amid a 21-day lockdown in India to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, AirAsia India on Thursday conducted two special flights on Coimbatore-Mumbai route to transport essential supplies, including health care products. These are first special flights of AirAsia India. Other airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet and Air India have been operating such special flights to transport essential items across India during the lockdown

"AirAsia India flight i5 9131 today carried 6500 kilos of healthcare essentials including protective equipment and masks from Coimbatore to Mumbai," said the spokesperson for the airline. "Flight i5 9130 from Mumbai to Coimbatore also carried relief material required by the government of Kerala," the spokesperson added. India is under the lockdown since March 25 to contain the fast-spread coronavirus. Consequently, all domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended for this time period

However, cargo flights, offshore helicopter operations, medical evacuation flights and special flights permitted by Indian aviation regulator DGCA are permitted to operate during the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

