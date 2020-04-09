SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry partners with AOP for 2nd year

The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) has signed a strategic partnership with Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (AfricaOilandPower.com) for the second year; SACCI constructively influences the environment in which business operates in South Africa and has around 20,000 members; AOP 2020 serves as a platform for bold and decisive policy-making decisions in the African energy sector, and is supported by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is proud to announce its strategic partnership agreement with the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) for the AOP 2020 flagship conference in Cape Town. This is the second year that AOP and SACCI are working in partnership.

SACCI represents a diverse spectrum of business interests from 50 regional chamber movements representing 20,000 small businesses, through to national associations and South Africa's largest corporates – making SACCI the largest grouping of business interests in South Africa and an influential voice in business in Southern Africa.

"The spread of COVID-19 has had a significant impact on not only African but also global financial and commodity markets, affecting trade and output. There is a need for bold and decisive economic policy decisions, and AOP 2020 serves as a platform to stimulate collaboration and trade on the continent," says AOP Acting CEO James Chester.

Under the theme #InvestWithoutBoundaries, AOP highlights the importance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area as a catalyst for energy production and innovation. AOP promotes business opportunities throughout the continent by collaborating with all sectors of Africa's energy value chain and by encouraging cross-border collaboration, investment, and job creation.

"Regional integration of the African economy is key to building economic stability. The Africa Continental Free Trade Area will bolster regional cooperation and encourage countries to make a concerted effort to coordinate on trade, knowledge-transfers, and energy-sharing projects," Chester notes.

AOP 2020 will, for the first time, host the Africa Renewables Forum, Africa LNG Forum, and the Energy Finance Forum. This represents the only conference to fully integrate the sectors of oil and gas with power, uniting explorers, producers, financiers, service providers, power companies and governments from every corner of the continent.

The fifth edition of AOP returns to Cape Town on September 15-17, for three days of deal-making and discussions focused on Africa's energy transition, industrialization, regional business, and economic transformation.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.