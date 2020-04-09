Left Menu
COVID-19: Ficci seeks more procurement centres for crops, relief package for poultry farmers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 19:37 IST
Industry body Ficci on Thursday suggested the government to open more procurement centres to buy winter crops like wheat that are ready for harvesting, and sought relief package for poultry farmers who have been hit badly because of COVID-19 pandemic. "The number of procurement centres need to be increased in the states where arrivals are expected to start in a few days. Farmers should not have to transport more than 3 km to offer their produce for MSP operation," Ficci said.

The number of trucks for lifting the procured stocks from procurement centers should be increased substantially, it said, adding that sufficient storage space needs to be created at warehouses of Food Corporation of India and state agencies. "APMC regulations should be relaxed which prohibit sale and purchase outside mandi jurisdiction. Farmers of perishable produce (vegetables, fruits, milk, fish, meat etc.) should be allowed to sell their produce outside the regulated markets," Ficci said.

The industry association said mandis should be allowed to operate smoothly after ensuring appropriate protection and hygiene measures. "Food processing units should be allowed to function without any artificial distinction between essential and non-essential," it said.

Stating that the poultry sector has been hit badly due to the coronavirus outbreak, Ficci demanded a relief package for the sector. "Government may also consider giving direct assistance to poultry farmers through direct benefit transfer so that they are compensated to some extent for the losses incurred by them," it added.

Eggs should be purchased for conversion into powder for consumption by army, para military forces, police as well as health workers engaged in COVID-19 related duty, it suggested. "Eggs should be included in mid-day meals and also to pregnant and nursing mothers attached to Anganwadi centres," it said.

