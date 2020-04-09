Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Consumer expects double-digit revenue decline in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:24 IST
Godrej Consumer expects double-digit revenue decline in March quarter

FMCG major Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) on Thursday said its business has been disrupted across the globe due to the Covid-19 crisis and it would report "high teens revenue decline" in the January-March quarter. Though GCPL witnessed steady demand till mid-March, the lockdown in many geographies resulted in "virtually no sales" in the latter part of the month, thus significantly impacting sales performance for the quarter.

In the domestic market, it has witnessed a double-digit decline in the performance of its distributors and is awaiting data on the stock levels on general trade shelves, GCPL said in a ‘Quarterly Update 4Q FY20'. "In India, demand was steady till the outbreak of Coronavirus and slumped due to disruption of both back end and front end supply chain in the last twelve days of March. March also happens to be the start of the season for a few of our categories like soaps and household insecticides.

"Consequently, we will report around high teens revenue decline in the quarter," said GCPL. In the international segment, the Godrej Group firm expects to record "around mid single digit sales decline" in rupee terms, resulting in "consolidated sales declining around low double digit in INR terms for the quarter".

GCPL gets around half of its revenue from the foreign markets. In these tough times, GCPL also worked on launching hygiene products across geographies, some of which have been executed and the rest will get launched and scaled up in the near term, it added.

The company has faced challenges regarding manufacturing and supply. "We believe there should be a gradual bounce back in the near term driven by restoration of the supply chain, higher consumption for Personal Wash and an ongoing favourable season for Household Insecticides," it said. GCPL further said it has "continued to gain market shares across key categories of operations".

"In Indonesia, we recorded close to mid single digit constant currency sales growths, in spite of disruptions caused by Coranavirus. The country is following extreme social distancing practices as of now. "In GAUM (Godrej Africa, USA, Middle East), we recorded a decline in teens, in constant currency terms, amidst disruptions caused by Coranavirus in many of our countries of operations," it said. Most of the big sized markets are in lockdown or partial lockdown mode till mid-April.

"Within the ‘others’ geographies, the performance in Latin America is expected to be steady in constant currency terms. However, in INR terms we expect the performance to be muted. Performance in SAARC countries was steady," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

British coronavirus death toll rises to 7,978, up 881

The United Kingdom coronavirus death toll rose by 881 to 7,978 people as of 1600 GMT on April 8, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday.As of 0800 GMT on April 9, a total of 243,421 had been tested, of which 65,077 tested positive, ...

4 fishermen drown, 2 missing in AP boat capsize

Four fishermen drowned and two others were missing after their boat capsized in backwaters in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Thursday. A group of 19 fishermen were returning to Urlagonditippa village after fishing in the...

New York sees drop in new hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

New York saw a sharp drop in the number of people newly admitted to a hospital in the past 24 hours to the lowest level in the coronavirus crisis, a sign that social distancing steps are working, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday.Cuomo...

Two coronavirus deaths reported in AP, toll rises to six

Eds Adds details Amaravati, April 9 PTI Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the toll to six so far, while 15 new cases were also reported during the day, making it an aggregate of 363. One more pati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020