Left Menu
Development News Edition

Site Safe goes online course to respond to lockdown challenges

The webinars will be run remotely and trainees will log on and take part in the two-hour group section of each course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-04-2020 07:33 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 07:33 IST
Site Safe goes online course to respond to lockdown challenges
Online learning gives construction businesses the opportunity to keep their workers engaged and up to date with health and safety while we wait out the lockdown. Image Credit: Pixabay

Site Safe has responded to the challenges of the COVID-19 lockdown by launching its first-ever fully online course.

Site Safe Chief Executive Brett Murray says: "It's critical that we get construction back in business as soon as possible once the COVID-19 restrictions are eased. Online learning gives construction businesses the opportunity to keep their workers engaged and up to date with health and safety while we wait out the lockdown.

"Now's a good time for businesses to look at upskilling and getting on top of their training requirements - that way workers won't face any delays when they go back out on site and the industry can hit the ground running."

The Passport Plus - Flexi (Online and Webinar) course is now available for registrations. Successful completion of the webinar coupled with two online modules will renew Site Safety Cards (Passports). The webinars will be run remotely and trainees will log on and take part in the two-hour group section of each course.

The webinars focus on the behavioral side of Site Safe's training and aim to improve the behaviors known to improve on-site health and safety. Learners then add two online modules of their choice from any of the following topics: asbestos awareness, noise, worker health, manual handling, mobile plant, electricity, consultants: legislation and consultants: influencing safety.

Site Safe will be releasing further online and webinar-based options in order to provide ongoing choice for learners and businesses. Learners are encouraged to download the Site Safe app so they can receive their new Site Safety Card (Passport) electronically.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing considers potential 10% cut to workforce - WSJ

Boeing Co is considering a plan to cut its workforce by about 10, which could involve buyouts, early retirements and involuntary layoffs, the Wall Street Journal reported httpswww.wsj.comarticlesboeing-considers-potential-10-cut-to-workforc...

BRIEF-Boeing Considers Potential 10% Cut To Workforce - WSJ

April 9 Reuters - BOEING CONSIDERS POTENTIAL 10 CUT TO WORKFORCE - WSJ Source text httpson.wsj.com3e9GBI5 Further company coverage...

Hornets set to host 16-team NBA 2K exhibition event

The NBA 2K League season has yet to start due to the coronavirus pandemic, but 16 of the 23 teams will get some exhibition action beginning Friday. Hornets Venom GT, an affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, are organizing the Spring 16 Tourna...

Over 16,000 Americans die of coronavirus in US

The deadly coronavirus pandemic claimed lives of more than 16,000 Americans and infected over 4.6 lakhs of them, devastating the US economy and rendering a record 16 million workers jobless in just three weeks. Of this, the New York metropo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020