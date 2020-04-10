EUME Launches #DoTheUndone Campaign During COVID-19 Lockdown, Extends Opportunity to Win Up to Rs. 1,69,000 For Showcasing Talent

MUMBAI, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic has sent a ripple of severe stress, anxiety and grief across the globe. Today's reality is that social distancing is the only way to flatten the curve to overcome this entire coronavirus situation. In these stressful times, to keep the company of all the people living indoors India's leading lifestyle brand EUME has launched an Instagram challenge. All that users need to do is to upload a short video of the most exciting thing they can do. This campaign is open for all on Instagram and there is an opportunity to win prizes worth INR 1,69,000. The campaign so far has caught the attention of a bevy of celebrities such as Indian cricketer Siddhesh Lad, TV actress Nyra Banerjee, actor Vikaas Kalantri, Chef Sanjeev Kher among others.

"These are unprecedented times due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The lockdown may cause stress and anxiety to people who are confined to their homes. We conceptualized this campaign to encourage people to stay inside while showcasing their talents to bring in positivity during these stressful times through this contest. We believe that this engaging exercise will reduce stress while keeping them engaged. We are enthused by the overwhelming response received from users," said Naina Parekh, CEO, EUME. Founded by Mr. Sanjay Parekh & Mrs. Naina Parekh, EUME is known for launching the world's first backpack with in-built back massager. This innovative product has been patented in the USA and India.

Here is how people can participate: 1. Participants can upload a 1-minute video showing off their exciting talent - it could be anything they are good at. Eg. Cooking, baking, dancing, reciting poetry, makeup art, etc. 2. Finally, participants need to tag @eumeworld with hashtags #EumeStayHomeHero #DoTheUndone.

A total of 13 winners will be selected from the eligible entries. The top winner of the campaign will receive cash/cheque worth Rs 50,000 followed Rs 25,000 each for the 2nd and 3rd winners from Avon Lifestyle Pvt Ltd. 10 winners will receive a backpack worth Rs 6,799 each. The last date to submit the entry is 14th April 2020. Visit the EUME official website to know more about the challenge -https://www.eumeworld.com/ About EUME Founded by Sanjay Parekh and Naina Parekh , EUME is the world's first built in massager backpack that caters to the needs of evolving India . It has also recently been granted a patent from the US patenship office.

With a legacy of over 49 years, the brand is a venture of Avon Group, one of the leading umbrella manufacturers and Travel Trolley Bags manufacturers in Mumbai as well as umbrella and Bags suppliers in India. Employing their expertise in superior quality products, extensive market knowledge, and customization as per evolving needs, the brand envisions to add value in the lives of their customers. Merging aesthetics with functionality, EUME aims to be both appealing and high on comfort and is set to be a game - changer in the travel gear segment.

For more information, please visit: https://www.eumeworld.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153448/EUME_Campaign.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.