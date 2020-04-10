Pinterest launches Today tab in India and additional countries for daily inspiration with curated topics and trending ideas

(NYSE: PINS) today announces that the Today tab, a new source of daily inspiration with curated topics and trending ideas will be launching in 13 additional countries including Argentina, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Switzerland, and India, after recently launching in the U.S. and U.K. Pinterest is seeing a significant increase in people searching for helpful tips and ideas for what to do at home to stay inspired as they stay inside. In response, Pinterest is making it easier than ever to quickly find recipes, kids' activities, self-care ideas and more with the Today tab.

In addition to daily inspiration and trending ideas such as kid-friendly baking, work from home set-ups, family-favorite movies, and comfort food recipes, the Today tab features expert information from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control on topics such as handwashing during the current coronavirus epidemic. To use the Today tab, Pinterest users can tap on "Today" at the top of their home feed on iOS or Android for new ideas each day. Recommendations will include a handful of topics including ideas curated by the Pinterest team with feature guest editors in the future. While the home feed continues to be a personalized space with recommendations based on the Pinner's activity, the Today tab will show popular ideas based on what's going on in the world and what people are searching for.

Pinterest also launched a compassionate search on the web, to make the mental wellness feature available on all platforms for all users in the U.S. and the U.K. In the past few weeks, searches for "calming quotes" doubled, and "stress relief" and "stress quotes" have tripled on Pinterest. Now when people search for terms such as "stressed out" from the desktop computer or phone, options to see a collection of emotional wellbeing activities to help relax and feel better with content from emotional health experts will appear. Pinterest's efforts to make reliable information easily accessible also includes • A custom search experience (image here) • A banner across the site that directs to WHO facts • An easy way to report health misinformation through the "health misinformation" option on Pins. Pinterest removes any misinformation it finds about COVID-19 because it violates its health misinformation policy (which has been in place since 2017).

• Stay safe, Stay Inspired board shared with Pinterest users Globally, Pinterest hit all-time highs in engagement over this past week, and searches increased nearly 55% year over year. In India, searches have increased by 59% year over year and the number of Pinterest boards created increased by 70%. Since March 1st, searches have increased by nearly 25% globally and views on video Pins have nearly tripled compared to the same time last year. Find more information on the Today tab and the company's efforts to combat misinformation here and images here.

