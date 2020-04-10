Left Menu
Development News Edition

PHDCCI pitches for reducing stamp duty on completed flats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:24 IST
PHDCCI pitches for reducing stamp duty on completed flats

Industry body PHDCCI on Friday said stamp duty on completed flats should be reduced or waived for the next one year to boost demand in the real estate sector that has been affected by the lockdown. "It is suggested that stamp duty and registration charges on completed flats for a period of say 1 year should be reduced /waived off," PHDCCI said in a statement. This will be a huge fillip to not just the real estate sector but will also stimulate demand in core industries like cement and steel, it added.

"The RBI move will lower interest rates, but sentiment needs to be improved for home buying to be kick started," PHDCCI said. It also said a central advisory should be issued to RERA authorities for extension of timeline for completion of projects. "Developers who have applied for part or partial project competition must be given the completion certificate," the chamber said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Economic devastation looms on a Good Friday like no other

Christians around the world observed a Good Friday like no other, at home watching livestreams instead of at church, as pressure mounted on governments to restart some industries and fend off further economic devastation from the coronaviru...

CM cites ‘PGIMER study’ on coronavirus, institute ‘unaware’ of itpan>

Hours after Punjab inister Amarinder Singh claimed that 58 per cent of the countrys population is likely to get infected with coronavirus while quoting a PGIMER study, the premier medical and research institute on Friday evening said it was...

Indian Army inflicts heavy damage on 'enemy side' after Pak violates ceasefire

The Indian Army on Friday said it has inflicted a heavy damage on Pakistani armys gun areas and terrorist launchpads after unprovoked ceasefire violation by the enemy side in two areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. A defen...

Vending machines selling face masks appear on Warsaw streets

Vending machines selling face masks, gloves and sanitizers appeared on the streets of Polands two biggest cities this week, as the country stepped up social distancing rules to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. So far two vending machi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020