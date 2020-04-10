Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico reaches deal freeing up way for OPEC output cuts

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 10-04-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 19:56 IST
Mexico reaches deal freeing up way for OPEC output cuts

Mexico says it has reached an agreement with the United States that will allow it to agree to a deal on production cuts with OPEC, Russia and other countries. Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Friday that he agreed with the U.S. President Donald Trump that the U.S. will compensate what Mexico cannot add to the proposed cut during OPEC conversations.

López Obrador said that he spoke with Trump on Thursday and both agreed that Mexico cut its oil production by 100,000 barrels per day and that the U.S. will add a cut of 250,000 barrels per day to what it has already agreed. Mexico refused to cut 400.000 barrels per day.

"We held out until the end because it has cost us a lot of effort to increase petroleum production," López Obrador said. López Obrador has made increasing Mexico's oil production and righting its heavily-indebted state oil company, Pemex, a priority of his presidency. Production had been declining for years.

"We argued that it was difficult for us to cut production as much as they were asking," he said. He said Mexico was asked to cut 400,000 barrels per day and then 350,000 barrels per day.

Before reaching the agreement with the United States, López Obrador said Trump read him a list of all the other countries that had agreed, noting that only Mexico refused. López Obrador said he explained to Trump why and that's when Trump proposed covering Mexico's gap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2 Nigerian nationals arrested for supplying drugs: Police

Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested from the Mohan Garden area here for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Kingsley Izunna Owuamanam 28 and Fabrice Dallo 35, were arrested on Thursday, they sa...

Trump, Putin discuss coronavirus, global energy markets -White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday about the coronavirus and energy markets, the White House said.President Trump and President Putin discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pa...

Economic devastation looms on a Good Friday like no other

Christians around the world observed a Good Friday like no other, at home watching livestreams instead of at church, as pressure mounted on governments to restart some industries and fend off further economic devastation from the coronaviru...

CM cites ‘PGIMER study’ on coronavirus, institute ‘unaware’ of itpan>

Hours after Punjab inister Amarinder Singh claimed that 58 per cent of the countrys population is likely to get infected with coronavirus while quoting a PGIMER study, the premier medical and research institute on Friday evening said it was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020