Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19: Most urban Indians see normalcy returning by June, says survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 21:31 IST
Covid-19: Most urban Indians see normalcy returning by June, says survey

Majority of urban Indians (83 per cent) are optimistic of the Covid-19 crisis ending and normalcy returning by June 2020,  according to a survey.        Interestingly, India is placed fourth in the pecking order in optimism (around tackling of the Covid-19 crisis and normalcy returning by June 2020), and is preceded by the top three optimistic markets of Vietnam (92 per cent), Brazil (85 per cent) and Mexico (84 per cent), as per the survey by research firm Ipsos.       The Ipsos survey was conducted between April 2 - 4 on the Global Advisor online platform among 28,000 adults aged 18-74 in Canada and the US, and aged 16-74 in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Vietnam and the UK.         Noting that in mid-March, majority of people in most countries surveyed believed Covid-19 was a relatively short-term crisis which would be resolved by June and life would return to normal, the survey said, "This optimism has continuously declined in about half the countries polled since March 12-14 as citizens appear to be settling in for the long haul."               People in Japan, the UK and Australia were most negative of recovery by June, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision on extending lockdown to be decided after cabinet meet: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday said a decision on extension or ending the lockdown enforced to curb the spread of coronavirus will be taken after a Cabinet meeting. Referring to states like Odisha announcing the decision...

Bank credit growth slumps to 5-decade low of 6.14 pc in FY20

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 per cent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; Bank advances ...

IMF's Georgieva creates external advisory panel on pandemic

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday announced the creation of an external advisory group to provide input on policy challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic and its massive economic impact.The ...

HP scribe booked for 'fake news’ about migrants not getting ration; he writes to PM Modi, CM

An FIR has been registered against a journalist in Mandi, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakurs home district, for allegedly publishing fake news about migrant labourers not getting ration here, police said on Friday. The multimedia journalist, As...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020