Vedanta aims to manufacture about 50K PPE per day

Vedanta is targeting to indigenously manufacture about 50,000 personal protective equipment every day amid talks of PPE shortage in the country following coronavirus outbreak. The company will start manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) by the first week of next month, Ritu Jhingon, CEO of Nand Ghar project, Vedanta Ltd told PTI.

Vedanta has tied up with the Ministry of Textiles to import 23 machines from China for PPE manufacturing within the country. "These machines will have the capacity of giving up to about 50,000 PPE per day. The production of PPE will start in the first week of May.

"These machines specifically make PPE required for doctors and medicos," she said. In its fight against the pandemic, she said, the company has also procured two lakh N-95 masks.

"Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Health have reached out to corporates, and corporates like us have responded ....We have also got request for N-95 mask from Ministry of Health. We have now procured 2 lakh of these masks," she stressed. The company has also procured 50,000 PPE, which will be delivered to the Ministry of Health in the next two weeks.

Diversified natural resources firm Vedanta had earlier announced that it has doubled its contribution to Rs 201 crore to fight the coronavirus pandemic..

