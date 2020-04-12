Cyient contributes to Telangana CM's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19

Cyient contributes to Telangana CM's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:53 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 12 (PTI): Cyient, a global engineering and technology solutionscompany, on Sunday said it has contributed Rs 2 crore to theTelangana Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support the government's efforts in fighting theCOVID-19 pandemic. Cyient's contribution includes donations from several of its India-based employees, a company release said.
Cyients Managing Director & CEO Krishna Bodanapu handed over the contribution to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday in the presence of Health MinisterE Rajender and Cyient's Founder & Executive Chairman BVR Mohan Reddy,it said. Mohan Reddy said: "We are keen to extend our resources and technology capabilities to support the Telangana government. We are proud of the government's firm and decisive actions to contain COVID-19 pandemic and greatly appreciate theirpragmatic efforts to support business continuity during these unprecedented times."PTI VVK PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
