Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bandhan Bank reports 60 pc jump in loans, advances to Rs 71,825 crore in FY20

Bandhan Bank said on Monday its loans and advances grew by 60 per cent to Rs 71,825 crore in the financial year ended March 31 from Rs 44,776 crore in the year-ago period.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-04-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 12:48 IST
Bandhan Bank reports 60 pc jump in loans, advances to Rs 71,825 crore in FY20
Bandhan is the first bank to be set up in eastern India after Independence. Image Credit: ANI

Bandhan Bank said on Monday its loans and advances grew by 60 per cent to Rs 71,825 crore in the financial year ended March 31 from Rs 44,776 crore in the year-ago period. The growth was aided as Ahmedabad-based Gruh Finance -- the affordable housing finance arm of HDFC Ltd with a loan portfolio of Rs 17,700 crore -- merged with the Kolkata-based lender.

Total deposits of Bandhan Bank increased by 32 per cent to Rs 57,073 crore in FY 20 from Rs 43,232 crore in FY 19. Of these, retail deposits grew by 34 per cent to Rs 44,760 crore from Rs 33,445 crore. The CASA (current account savings account) deposits surged by 19 per cent to Rs 21,028 crore from Rs 17,618 crore in FY 19.

"Deposits from micro-banking customers continue to be strong and stable despite three-weeks of lockdown," the bank said regulatory filings at stock exchanges. "The bank's collection efficiency pan India from January 1 to March 21 stands at 98.7 per cent. As on March 31, 2020, Bandhan Bank had excess liquidity amounting to Rs 8,402 crore. In addition, the bank is in a position to draw up to Rs 1,815 crore under the marginal standing facility of the Reserve Bank of India.

In January last year, Gruh Finance was taken over by Bandhan Bank in a share-swap deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

Nagpur: 4 of 14 new coronavirus patients Nizamuddin attendees

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality post-COVID 19: Adapting quickly to better serve customers for revival

Hotels being used as quarantine centers is positively impacting consumer sentiment regarding the sectors ability to handle the pandemic....

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Navy Quarantine Facility completes quarantining 44 evacuees from Iran

The Indian Navy Quarantine Facility at Material Organisation, Ghatkopar, Mumbai has silently and successfully completed the task of quarantining 44 evacuees including 24 women from Iran. In all, the 44 individuals spent 30 days in the facil...

As death toll soars, UK finance minister warns economy could shrink by 30% - report

Britains finance minister has told colleagues the economy could shrink by up to 30 this quarter because of the coronavirus lockdown, a newspaper reported, as the soaring death toll gave little hope restrictions would soon be lifted. The num...

Ryan Reynolds hilariously clashes with Hugh Jackman for his 24th wedding anniversary

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds hilariously clashed with Hugh Jackman for his 24 years of anniversary with actress Deborra-Lee Furness. Although the fight was in a playful way the Deadpool actor, Ryan Reynolds has said that Deborra-Lee Furnes...

VP Naidu urges institutions to promote collaborative, self-learning

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today asked Universities and other educational institutions to harness fully the power of technology to ensure continuity of academic calendar during the lock-down period.Interacting with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020