Wellthy Therapeutics announces a $4 million financing round led by Saama Capital

Wellthy Therapeutics said on Monday it has raised four million dollars (about Rs 30 crore) from Saama Capital, as part of its pre-series A round for a 16 per cent stake in the company. Wellthy Therapeutics works with leading insurance, pharmaceutical, medical device companies and large hospital systems to deliver clinically-validated digital therapies that improve the health outcomes and quality of life of those with a chronic condition.

Apart from utilising this raise to deepen its product-suite and expand geographically, the company will accelerate the launch of its respiratory digital therapeutic portfolio which is especially relevant in the current situation. "The funding will allow us to invest further into improving patient outcomes and generate further real-world evidence while expanding our therapeutic portfolio, geographic and stakeholder reach," said Abhishek Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Wellthy Therapeutics.

Suresh Shanmugham, Managing Partner at Saama Capital, said Wellthy Therapeutics has a unique opportunity to redefine chronic disease management. "Wellthy Therapeutics is bringing technology-enabled, affordable digital therapeutics to make patient outcomes more accessible. We are excited to back their vision," he said in a statement.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.