China, Hong Kong stocks rise on better-than-expected trade data

Updated: 14-04-2020 11:11 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks gained on Tuesday, after the world's second-largest economy posted better-than-expected trade data despite the coronavirus outbreak.

** China's exports fell 6.6% in March from a year earlier, while imports shrank 0.9%, a better-than-expected outcome as factories restarted production, though the global coronavirus health crisis looks set to keep trade under pressure over coming months. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.73% at 2,803.43 points.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.92%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.73%, the consumer staples sector up 1.18%, the real estate index rose 1.64% and the healthcare sub-index gained 0.81%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.51% to 9,861.3, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.7% at 24,469.35.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.12% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index rose 1.77%. ** China reported 89 new coronavirus cases on April 13, down from 108 the previous day, the health authority said.

** China has approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus as it battles to contain imported cases, especially from neighbouring Russia, the new "front line" in the war on COVID-19. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 1.13% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 2.59%.

** The yuan was quoted at 7.045 per U.S. dollar, 0.11% firmer than the previous close of 7.053. ** As of 0506 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.09% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

