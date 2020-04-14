Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 derails affordable housing growth, 6.1 lakh units impacted in top 7 cities

The COVID-19 pandemic is all set to derail the growth momentum of affordable housing in 2020, according to a new report by property brokerage firm Anarock.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 11:36 IST
COVID-19 derails affordable housing growth, 6.1 lakh units impacted in top 7 cities
The unsold affordable housing stock may increase by 1 to 2 pc this year. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic is all set to derail the growth momentum of affordable housing in 2020, according to a new report by property brokerage firm Anarock. This will be one of the worst-affected segments. Nearly 6.1 lakh affordable units were under construction across the top seven cities until the lockdown was announced.

This is over 39 per cent of the total 15.62 lakh under-construction units in the top seven cities -- the higher share of all budget categories. While the report estimates overall unsold housing inventory to shrink annually by one to three per cent this year, the unsold affordable stock may actually increase by one to two per cent in this period.

As on Q1 2020 end, there are more than 2.34 lakh unsold affordable homes in the top seven cities -- 36 per cent of the total unsold stock across all budget categories. "The government's 'Housing for All' push coupled with multiple sops to buyers and developers brought an avalanche of affordable housing projects in India," said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Property Consultants.

"As much as 40 per cent of the new supply added across the top seven cities in the past few years was in the affordable segment (units priced at less than Rs 40 lakh each). Resultantly, there is a huge under-construction supply of about 6.1 lakh units in the affordable segment." Puri said this segment will be severely impacted by the current COVID-19 outbreak. The target audience typically has limited income and unemployment fears currently loom large.

"This can result in deferred property purchase decisions in 2020 and ultimately derail the segment's growth momentum. As a result, unsold affordable stock can rise by one to two per cent on a year-on-year basis." The National Capital Region (NCR) has the maximum under-construction affordable housing stock with more than 1.87 lakh units. Unsold stock in this budget category is nearly 64,430 units in NCR.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is next with nearly 1.72 lakh affordable units under construction. The unsold affordable stock as on March 2020-end is 68,970 units. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan's largest airline in the spotlight over China name confusion

Taiwans largest carrier, China Airlines, has become the latest focus of political angst on the island about identity and its relationship with China amid the coronavirus pandemic.The issue of how self-ruled, democratically governed Taiwan, ...

Angry Trump denies plan to axe coronavirus doctor but signals new fights

A furious, aggrieved President Donald Trump has dismissed rumours that he was going to fire his top medical advisor on the coronavirus pandemic but launched new fights with the Democrats and the media ahead of the high-stakes reopening of t...

Enough food, medicine, no need to worry: Amit Shah assures as lockdown extends

After the PM announced the extension of lockdown, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday took to twitter, to assure people that there is no shortage of anything in the country whether it is food or medicines. As the Home Minister of the c...

Delhi will fully implement PM's lockdown measures: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi will fully implement Prime Minister Narendra Modis lockdown measures, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended nationwide lockdown till May 3 amid surging coronavirus cases in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020