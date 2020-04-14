Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parekh pushes for one-time restructuring of realty accounts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 15:46 IST
Parekh pushes for one-time restructuring of realty accounts

HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh on Tuesday pushed for a one-time restructuring of stressed real estate accounts and relaxation in classification of NPA norms to 180 days from 90 days to help the sector which has been severely affected due to COVID-19 related disruptions. While addressing representatives from the real estate sector through video conferencing, Parekh said unless the stressed accounts are restructured, financial institutions will find it difficult to provide additional liquidity to the sector. The video conference was organised by real estate developers associations- Naredco and Credai. “Today, most of the developers are in a stressful situation and many of them are NPAs or will become NPAs. So, first of all we have to convince the RBI that in the interest of the future of the industry, you have to allow us to do restructuring. Once you do restructuring, we can give you (real estate developers) additional money,” Parekh said adding the recommendation has already been made to the RBI. He said renegotiation on repayment timelines is a better solution than getting into legal tangles.

“Unwinding from a legal mess will be very painful,” he said. Parekh said the RBI, for some period of time, should extend the classification of NPAs norms to 180 days from the present 90 days.

Under the RBI norms, an account is classified as a NPA if it is not serviced for 90 days. "This is absolutely necessary otherwise all lending institutions will have massive non-performing loans and massive provisions to be made. They will start making losses and rating agencies will downgrade everyone and it will be a real disaster because businesses will collapse," Parekh said. If one-time restructuring and relaxation in NPA norms to 180 days have been done, banks and other financial institutions will be able to offer loans to the developers for a longer period of time. He said in the current environment, monetary policy transmission is not going to happen effectively. “Yields have risen and not fallen despite the steep repo cut as markets know that central and state governments are going to come to the market to borrow heavily. Banks have and will continue to remain risk averse,” Parekh said.

In the monetary policy announced last month, the RBI reduced policy repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 per cent from 5.15 per cent. He said a suggestion has also been made to the RBI that they should directly purchase corporate bonds and commercial papers of the private sector as the primary markets have dried up and no company has been able to raise money. Parekh advised real estate developers to offload their unsold inventories at whatever price as they need liquidity at this juncture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

4 more COVID-19 deaths in Pune, toll in city rises to 38

Four more deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from Pune on Tuesday. All four persons had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had co-morbidity, said Pune health officials. A total of 38 coronavirus patients have died in Pune till now...

French Grand Prix decision expected in days - organisers

A decision on whether to go ahead with Junes French Formula One Grand Prix behind closed doors or to postpone or scrap the event will be made in the coming days, organisers said. The grand prix scheduled for June 28 is the first race on the...

Turkish Airlines extends flight cancellations until May 20

Turkish Airlines has extended the cancellation of international flights to May 20 from May 1 over the coronavirus outbreak, the airline said on Tuesday, adding that domestic flights would remain suspended until April 20.In accordance with t...

Iran says virus deaths drop below 100 for first time in month

Iran said on Tuesday that the number of lives lost in the country to the novel coronavirus dropped to double figures for the first time in one monthHealth ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 98 deaths from the COVID-19 disease were r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020