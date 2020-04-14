GiveIndia kicks off India COVID Response Fund with Rs 75 crore initial donations

Left Menu
Trusted giving platform GiveIndia on Tuesday announced the launch of India COVID Response Fund (ICRF) with initial donations of Rs 75 crore that have come in to support the on-ground relief efforts being carried out by its network of verified non-profits.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:13 IST
The fund will use a data-backed approach to identify most critical areas of intervention and scale relief efforts pan India. Image Credit: ANI

Trusted giving platform GiveIndia on Tuesday announced the launch of India COVID Response Fund (ICRF) with initial donations of Rs 75 crore that have come in to support the on-ground relief efforts being carried out by its network of verified non-profits. Some of the early donors include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Google, HSBC India, Omidyar Network India, UBS Optimus Foundation, Marico, Uber India, Binny Bansal and ATE Chandra Foundation. Other partners in the collective are Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy from Ashoka University, Bridgespan, Indiaspora, Sattva, Dasra and IIFL Wealth.

The fund will use a data-backed approach to identify the most critical areas of intervention and scale the relief efforts pan India. GiveIndia has appealed to individuals and companies to come forward and support the ICRF in order to enable the creation of a larger corpus that can support up to one crore people nationally.

"Since we started fundraising for COVID relief work on March 22, we have received donations from more than two lakh people globally, raised Rs 75 crore, partnered with 40-plus organisations, onboarded 100-plus nonprofits, and these initial efforts will impact 10 lakh people," said GiveIndia Director Govind Iyer. "However, the on-ground requirement is much larger and our fund is an open platform for all of us to come together and support the most critical need of the hour," he said in a statement.

ICRF will focus on preventing the spread of the coronavirus, providing humanitarian aid, supporting health workers and enabling the COVID-hit families to rebuild their livelihoods. GiveIndia will be working with and supporting non-profits across health, disaster relief and rural livelihoods including Akshaya Patra, Goonj, HelpAge India, ActionAid, Oxfam, CRY, Srijan and many others through this fund. (ANI)

