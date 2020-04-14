Left Menu
Samsung India commits Rs 20 cr in fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 16:44 IST
Consumer electronics major Samsung India on Tuesday committed Rs 20 crore towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of its commitment, Samsung will donate Rs 15 crore to the PM-CARES Fund and Rs 5 crore to relief funds of state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, where it operates manufacturing units, the company said in a statement.

Samsung is already providing support to the local administration and community in Noida by equipping hospitals with medical equipment required in the preventive drive against the pandemic along with infra-red thermometers, public addressal systems and air purifiers, it said. Samsung is also providing food packets to local communities in Noida on a daily basis. "In our continuous endeavour to support the fight against Covid-19, Samsung today pledged a contribution of Rs 20 crore to the Union and State governments in India. Samsung will be donating Rs 15 crore to the PM Cares Fund, and Rs 5 crore to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, to support the country's challenge against the pandemic,” Samsung said.

In addition, employees of the company across India are contributing a portion of their salaries. The company said it will match the employee contributions and donate the total amount to the PM-CARES Fund in the coming weeks. According to the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 10,363, with the death toll at 339. Over the last few weeks, Samsung has also hastened deliveries of digital X-ray and digital ultrasound machines that it provides to government hospitals as part of its Samsung Smart Healthcare program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus infection. Meanwhile, in a BSE filing on Tuesday, OnMobile Global said it is contributing Rs 50 lakh from its CSR fund to the PM-CARES Fund. Corporate India has been rushing in to help the government and citizens fight the pandemic in India. Tata Trusts and Tata group together have pledged Rs 1,500 crore, while Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation have together committed Rs 1,125 crore. A number of other companies are also extending support by providing sanitizers, masks and meals to people.

