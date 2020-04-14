Welspun Corp resumes operations at Anjar plant

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Welspun Corp Ltd on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at its plant in Anjar, Gujarat. The company said it has started the manufacturing of LSAW pipes at the facility. LSAW pipes are used in the petroleum and natural gas industries. "With the requisite permission granted by district administration at Anjar, we have partially resumed our operations at our plant at Anjar, with full compliance to the conditions of operation as stipulated in the permission to avoid any infection due to COVID-19," it said. This is a partial re-start, and rest will be started gradually, the company said. Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of world's leading welded line pipe manufacturers, and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

