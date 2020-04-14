Left Menu
Development News Edition

Welspun Corp resumes operations at Anjar plant

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:15 IST
Welspun Corp resumes operations at Anjar plant

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Welspun Corp Ltd on Tuesday said it has partially resumed operations at its plant in Anjar, Gujarat.          The company said it has started the manufacturing of LSAW pipes at the facility. LSAW pipes are used in the petroleum and natural gas industries.         "With the requisite permission granted by district administration at Anjar, we have partially resumed our operations at our plant at Anjar, with full compliance to the conditions of operation as stipulated in the permission to avoid any infection due to COVID-19," it said.         This is a partial re-start, and rest will be started gradually, the company said. Welspun Corp Ltd (WCL) is one of world's leading welded line pipe manufacturers, and the flagship company of the Welspun Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Migrant workers gather in Bandra amid lockdown, seek permission to return to their native states

A large group of migrant workers gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to their native states after the nationwide lockdown was extended till May 3. The migrant labourers had gathered in Bandra demanding permission to return to ...

Aaditya Thackeray blames Centre for protest by migrant workers

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday blamed the Centre for the protest by hundreds of migrant workers near Bandra railway station here and sought a road map to facilitate their journey back to their native places. Hundr...

Debt levels expected to sharply increase in 2020, stabilize as economies recover - IMF

Global debt is expected to increase significantly over the next year, the top economist of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, while moratoriums on debt payments and debt restructuring may need to be continued as the world econ...

United Kingdom hospital COVID-19 death toll rises by 778 to 12,107

The COVID-19 death toll in hospitals across the United Kingdom rose to 12,107 as of 1600 GMT on April 13, up by 778 on the day before, the health ministry said.302,599 people have been tested of which 93,873 tested positive, the health mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020