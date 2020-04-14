Covid-19: NLC India stops use of disinfection tunnels

State-owned NLC India has discontinued the use of eight disinfection tunnels installed as a safety measure for its employees against Covid-19 following concerns raised about its effectiveness and the harm it may cause to human health, an official said. "The PSU was operating eight disinfection tunnels at its power plants, townships and hospital. But three days ago the company stopped using it on the directions issued by the state government of Tamil Nadu," a company source told PTI. The company, which was in the process of setting up two more such disinfection tunnels, will not do so now due the concerns raised by the government, he added. The Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, recently instructed all government departments in Tamil Nadu not to install such tunnels. It said that "disinfection tunnels will create a false sense of security and people may be diverted from handwash to disinfection tunnels. In addition, the spraying of alcohol/chlorine/lysol on human beings is not only harmful but also ineffective." "....it is instructed that disinfection tunnels should not be installed and used," it said. A company official had earlier said that "NLC Thermal team has fabricated disinfecting tunnels by using packing material and spares available with power plants which are now being used by all the power plants and mines in Neyveli." The company had earlier said disinfecting tunnels were set up to ensure protection of all employees before they entered the plants and mines. The PSU has also set up a 'fever clinic' for those with symptoms like fever, cough and breathing difficulties. Besides, NLC India has taken up measures for in-house preparation of liquid soap solution and sanitisers at its research centre. The company, under the coal ministry, is into coal and lignite mining and power generation.

