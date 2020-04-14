Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harvesting, sowing activities, highway 'dhabas' likely to be exempted from extended lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:48 IST
Harvesting, sowing activities, highway 'dhabas' likely to be exempted from extended lockdown

Agriculture, fishing activities and pharma industry are likely to get relaxation during the extended period of lockdown, while curbs in 370 districts out of around 720 will continue with total halt on inter-district movement of people, officials said on Tuesday. Highway 'dhabas' (eateries), truck repairing shops and construction works with local labourers are also expected to be allowed to function in the districts where there has been no case of COVID-19.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown, imposed initially for 21 days from March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus, till May 3. The likely exemptions will come into effect from April 20 in a phased manner. The Union Home Ministry officials are busy framing the guidelines which will carry the broad parameters for the implementation of the extended lockdown and exemptions to be given during the period. Harvesting and sowing activities will be allowed with strict social distancing norms, a home ministry official told PTI. Pharma industries, fishing activities, highway 'dhaba' (roadside eateries), truck repairing shops will also be allowed during the lockdown, the official said.

While a number of states, including Assam and Meghalaya, have already allowed opening of liquor shops, the guidelines are likely to allow the state governments to frame their own excise policy. During the chief ministers conference, convened by the Prime Minister on April 11, several chief ministers had strongly pitched for opening of the liquor shops as it is a key revenue generating source. During 2019-20, Assam has reportedly received about Rs 2,000 crore revenue from the excise while Delhi's annual revenue was about Rs 3,000 crore. While smooth functioning of the pharma industry is essential for regular supply of medicines, agricultural and fishing will be allowed keeping in mind the interests of the farmers. 'Dhabas' and truck repairing shops are essential for the thousands of people engaged in transportation of both essential and non-essential cargos across the length and breadth of the country. Officials said of the around 720 districts in the country, around 370 are currently affected by coronavirus pandemic. The whole country is likely to be divided into three zones -- red, orange and green -- depending on the number of COVID-19 cases. Red zones will be the districts where sizeable number of cases were detected or areas which were declared hotspots, orange zones will be those districts where only a few cases were found in the past with no increase in the number of positive cases and green zone will the districts where there is no COVID-19 case. There will be no inter-district movement of people till May 3 and agricultural wholesale markets (Mandi) will be allowed to function with limited number of buyers and sellers under strict monitoring of police, another official said. There will also be relaxation in transportation of agricultural and MSME labourers, who will be allowed to kept in safe houses with proper maintenance of social distance. The home ministry is preparing the guidelines on the basis of suggestions given by chief ministers, central ministries and departments following their experience during the 21-day lockdown period as well as the COVID-19 situation, the official said. The districts, which were identified as Coronavirus hotspots, will be isolated and most of the exemptions given to green zones will not be applicable there. The district magistrates are expected to implement the containment measures and legal action will be taken against violators, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Kiev says 'no open fire' in forests of Chernobyl nuclear zone

Ukraine said Tuesday only small isolated fires remain at the scene of a blaze that erupted 10 days ago in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, scene of the worlds worst nuclear accident in 1986. There is no open fire, the emergency services said i...

UK urged to stop China taking control of Imagination Tech - lawmaker

The British government should seek every mechanism to prevent the removal of the technology base of Imagination Technologies to China, including seeking a Western buyer for the company, British lawmaker David Davis said on Tuesday. Imaginat...

Union Jal Shakti Minister welcomes extension of lockdown

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday welcomed the extension of lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi to combat COVID-19. I Welcome the lockdown announced by PM Modi. India is taking all the necessary steps under...

WRAPUP 3-Spain, Austria ease curbs but WHO warns coronavirus 'certainly' has not peaked

Spain and Austria allowed partial returns to work on Tuesday but Britain, France and India extended coronavirus lockdowns to try to rein in a pandemic which the World Health Organization warned had not yet peaked. Nearly 2 million people gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020