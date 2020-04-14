Left Menu
Development News Edition

Support extended lockdown, industry might collapse without govt help: FHRAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 19:56 IST
Support extended lockdown, industry might collapse without govt help: FHRAI

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has extended its support to the lockdown extension saying while the first priority has to be controlling the spread of COVID-19, it would impact the revival of the industry

"We support the Hon’ble PM’s decision to extend the lockdown until May 3 and stand by it as we understand that, the country's first priority is containing the spread of the virus any further," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement

Simultaneously it must kept in mind that with every necessary extension, reviving the industry will get that much more difficult, especially without any announcements for specific relief, he added. The Indian hospitality and tourism industry is staring at a potential job loss of around 38 million, which is 70 per cent of the total workforce, due to COVID-19, Singh said. The hospitality industry has been the worst hit and a lot of damage is already done, businesses have come to a standstill and revenues have already hit rock bottom, he added. "Now only timely government intervention can give us a new lease of life. I would reiterate that as an industry, our hotels and restaurants are at the helm, assisting the authorities with the required rooms for doctors and healthcare workers and food for various sections so that no one goes unfed," Singh said. Without government intervention, the industry may well be heading towards a collapse which will be extremely difficult to revive, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Mizoram policemen donate one day's salary to CM's relief fund

Mizoram police personnel on Tuesday donated their one days salary amounting to Rs 1.41 crore to the chief ministers relief fund to aid the governments efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak. A delegation of policemen met Chief Minister ...

350 people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, tally increases to 2,684: health official.

350 people test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, tally increases to 2,684 health official....

'Game Of Thrones' actor Kristofer Hivju and his wife recover from coronavirus

Game Of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has shared an Instagram post recently, saying that he and his wife who were infected by coronavirus are fully recovered and safe. Hi We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the...

Kylie Jenner and 'Ex' Travis Scott reunite for Easter weekend with daughter Stormi

American media personality, Kylie Jenner and her ex Travis Scott have reunited for Easter weekend together with their daughter Stormi. While theyre doing well with co-parenting, theyre trying to figure out where things stand romantically. K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020