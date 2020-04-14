Support extended lockdown, industry might collapse without govt help: FHRAI

The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has extended its support to the lockdown extension saying while the first priority has to be controlling the spread of COVID-19, it would impact the revival of the industry

"We support the Hon’ble PM’s decision to extend the lockdown until May 3 and stand by it as we understand that, the country's first priority is containing the spread of the virus any further," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said in a statement

Simultaneously it must kept in mind that with every necessary extension, reviving the industry will get that much more difficult, especially without any announcements for specific relief, he added. The Indian hospitality and tourism industry is staring at a potential job loss of around 38 million, which is 70 per cent of the total workforce, due to COVID-19, Singh said. The hospitality industry has been the worst hit and a lot of damage is already done, businesses have come to a standstill and revenues have already hit rock bottom, he added. "Now only timely government intervention can give us a new lease of life. I would reiterate that as an industry, our hotels and restaurants are at the helm, assisting the authorities with the required rooms for doctors and healthcare workers and food for various sections so that no one goes unfed," Singh said. Without government intervention, the industry may well be heading towards a collapse which will be extremely difficult to revive, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.