Suzuki Motor Gujarat suspends production till further notice

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) has suspended production of cars till further notice. The company has been informed by SMG that pursuant to the latest government directive on the COVID-19 situation, they will be extending the suspension of production of cars till further notice, MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The duration of suspension will depend upon the government policy, SMG said. Earlier, the entity had announced suspension of manufacturing activities till April, 14 2020.

SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki..