Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brussels mulls 1.5-tn-euro virus recovery fund

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 14-04-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 21:27 IST
Brussels mulls 1.5-tn-euro virus recovery fund

European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said Tuesday the EU may need a 1.5-trillion-euro (USD 1.6-trillion) economic recovery fund following the coronavirus pandemic, but the financing of such joint spending remains murky. "I could imagine that kind of level of financing," Dombrovskis told German business daily Handelsblatt when asked about the 1.5 trillion figure, although "so far nothing is decided".

Finance ministers from the 19 euro single currency nations last week agreed a package worth over 500 billion euros to cushion the immediate impact of the virus. The toolbox includes loans from the financial-crisis-era European Stability Mechanism (ESM) but without the tough economic and fiscal reform conditions normally involved.

The ESM is flanked by guarantees for business lending from the European Investment Bank and a eurozone unemployment reinsurance scheme. But after a war of words lasting several weeks, the finance chiefs could not agree on so-called coronabonds, joint debt instruments to finance recovery from the crisis urged by EU members such as badly hit Italy.

While the focus so far has been on footing the health bill for the virus pandemic and shielding businesses and workers from the financial fallout, politicians are already eyeing the day after the crisis. EU leaders will hold a videoconference on April 23 "to lay the ground for a robust economic recovery," European Council President Charles Michel said last week.

The idea of a coronavirus recovery fund has been brought up by many leading EU figures, with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire proposing 500 billion euros. Meanwhile Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Sunday suggested 10 percent of EU output would be needed, calling for one trillion euros on top of the 500 billion already agreed, the same amount urged by Italy's Finance Minister Roberto Gualtieri.

Asked about joint bonds to finance reconstruction, Dombrovskis told Handelsblatt that "we expect the question to be on the table" at the April 23 heads of government meeting. The Commission is "working on new financing instruments" beyond national contributions that usually flow into the EU's seven-year budgets, Dombrovskis told Handelsblatt.

"We could finance the reconstruction fund with bonds backed by a guarantee from the member states." - More heavily indebted southern countries, like Italy and Spain, see such coronabonds or "eurobonds" as a way to borrow the money needed at more reasonable interest rates than they could get if they went direct to the markets themselves. But northern countries like Germany and the Netherlands fear ending up on the hook for bills run up by neighbours they see as lax with their money and budgets. "We must be clear with ourselves that we are in an unprecedented crisis," Dombrovskis said Tuesday.

"It's becoming necessary to break out of old patterns of thought." Italy wants coronabonds so it does not have to resort to the ESM, a politically unpopular choice which the centre-left coalition government fears will fuel the far-right. Deputy economy minister Antonio Misiani said Monday Rome "will not use the ESM", but would avail itself of the bloc's unemployment scheme, the European Investment Bank's guarantee fund, and other measures.(AFP) RUP RUP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: AFC postpones all matches, competitions scheduled for May, June

The Asian Football Confederation AFC on Tuesday announced the postponement of all matches and competitions scheduled to take place in May and June until further notice amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following the continued preventive measur...

Canada economic shutdown to last for weeks more, death toll above 800

Canadas economic shutdown will last for weeks more to ensure measures to fight the coronavirus are working, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, while the death toll from the outbreak rose more than 12. Trudeau also told a daily b...

Karnataka extends closure of liquor shops till April 20

The Karnataka Excise Department has decided to extend the closure of liquor shops in the state till the midnight of April 20, with the Centre extending the nation-wide lockdown aimed at controlling the spread of COVID-19. It said, the order...

Cannes film festival difficult to hold this year 'in original form': organisers

It will be difficult to hold the Cannes film festival in its original form in 2020 due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers said Tuesday, adding they were looking at new ways of hosting the worlds biggest annual celebration of cinemaThe ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020