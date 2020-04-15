Left Menu
Development News Edition

New measures launched to provide relief for SMEs during COVID-19

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says while the Government has already acted swiftly in response to the crisis, with about $20 billion in support already announced, it recognizes that more is needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 15-04-2020 06:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 06:47 IST
New measures launched to provide relief for SMEs during COVID-19
We are also changing the tax loss continuity rules to make it easier for firms to raise new capital without losing the benefit of their existing tax losses” Grant Robertson said Image Credit: ANI

The Government has announced a suite of new measures to provide relief for small and medium-sized businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says while the Government has already acted swiftly in response to the crisis, with about $20 billion in support already announced, it recognizes that more is needed.

The new measures include:

$3.1 billion tax loss carry-back scheme (estimated cost over the next two years)

$60 million estimated annual savings to business each year from changes to the tax loss continuity rules

$25 million in the next 12 months for further business consultancy support

Greater flexibility for affected businesses affected to meet their tax obligations

Measures to support commercial tenants and landlords

"We have taken decisive action throughout this pandemic to cushion the blow for our businesses and workers - today's announcement continues that focus. We need our businesses to stay solvent to help with the economic recovery as we emerge from this health crisis.

"Our focus on cashflow and confidence continues through these measures. We have approved a tax loss carry-back scheme that will allow a large number of businesses to access their previous tax payments as cash refunds. Essentially this means a forecast loss in the current financial year can be offset against the tax paid on a profit from last year."

We are also changing the tax loss continuity rules to make it easier for firms to raise new capital without losing the benefit of their existing tax losses" Grant Robertson said

Minister for Small Business Hon Stuart Nash says some businesses are struggling to meet their non-wage fixed costs, like interest, rent, and insurance, but are not currently in a position to take on additional debt.

"In the absence of further support from the Government, these otherwise viable SMEs may be forced to close down permanently.

"We don't want that to happen, so as well as the tax measures which should provide some cash flow relief, we are going to provide tailored support services to help businesses weather the storm, at no charge to the business.

"Using established services including the Regional Business Partner Network and the helplines run by the Employers and Manufacturers Association and Canterbury Chamber of Commerce, we can get specialist, tailored advice where it is needed, fast. This could range from human resources advice to business continuity planning to financial management – because every one of these small businesses will have a different need," Stuart Nash said.

New measures are also being announced to support stability in commercial property transactions, extending the timeframes required before landlords can cancel leases and mortgagees can exercise their rights to sale or repossession.

Justice Minister Andrew Little says many businesses may be finding it difficult or impossible to pay rent if they are no longer able to access their property, and if landlords are not receiving rent, they may not be able to meet their mortgage obligations.

"As a result, the Government will extend the current 10 working day timeframe that commercial landlords may cancel the lease to 30 working days. This will be for both the period the tenant is in arrears before the notice is given, and for the period to remedy the breach.

"The Government will also extend the timeframes for lenders from 20 to 40 working days for mortgaged land, and from 10 to 20 working days for mortgaged goods. This will apply to commercial mortgages and home loans. However, the already announced mortgage deferrals are likely to be the first port of call for residential borrowers.

"These measures will ensure an orderly process to deal with commercial lease disputes caused by COVID-19," Andrew Little said.

Legislation enacting the changes announced today will be introduced on April 27 and will apply effectively retrospectively once the bill is passed.

Work is also underway on further support for businesses and households as the impacts of COVID 19 become clearer.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Frozen 3 to get best storyline with a lavish wedding, What more you can see

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

China reports fewer coronavirus cases but infections from Russia a worry

China reported on Wednesday a decline in new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the mainland, although an increasing number of local transmissions in its far northeast bordering Russia remained a concern for authorities.China reported 46...

Police stop 40 migrant workers from leaving Telangana on foot, assure help during lockdown

Police here stopped close to 40 migrant labourers, who had set off on foot for their native place in Madhya Pradesh, and assured to take care of their shelter and other needs during the extended lockdown phase. The 40 migrant labourers, who...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares given pause by scale of global economic damage

Asian shares paused at one-month highs on Wednesday as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined the economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business. MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pac...

New York City hospitals cancel temporary workers as coronavirus cases stabilize

Staffing agencies, which have deployed thousands of healthcare workers in recent weeks to jobs at hospitals in New York City and other areas hit hard by the coronavirus, say some of those temporary workers are no longer needed. The trend, c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020