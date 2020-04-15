Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices up by 2.5 pc in early trade, pharma and FMCG gain

Equity benchmark indices moved up during early hours on Wednesday following positive cues from global markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 10:25 IST
Equity indices up by 2.5 pc in early trade, pharma and FMCG gain
UPL gained by 10 pc on Wednesday morning to Rs 357.40 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices moved up during early hours on Wednesday following positive cues from global markets. Though the gains were capped by the government's decision to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 3, reports said another stimulus package is in the making aimed at some of the worst-affected sectors.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 758 points or 2.56 per cent at 31,448 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 222 points at 9,216. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty pharma gaining by 3.76 per cent, FMCG by 2.6 per cent, PSU bank by 2.3 per cent and realty by 1.9 per cent.

Among stocks, chemical major UPL gained by 10 per cent to Rs 357.40 per share. Hindalco was up by 4.8 per cent, Sun Pharma by 4.7 per cent, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank by 4.7 per cent and 4.2 per cent respectively. The other major gainers were Britannia, Hindustan Lever, Larsen & Toubro and Grasim. However, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel, Bajaj Finance and Maruti traded with a negative bias.

Meanwhile, Asian share markets were on the edge as warnings of the worst global recession since the 1930s underlined economic damage already done even as some countries tried to re-open for business. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan edged up by 0.3 per cent to a fresh one-month top while Shanghai blue chips eased by 0.2 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei was down by 0.26 per cent but South Korea's Kospi moved up by 1.72 per cent.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

2 COVID-19 deaths in Gujarat, 56 new cases push state tally to 695

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose to 695 in Gujarat after 56 fresh cases were reported in the state, Gujarat Health Department said on Wednesday. Also, two new deaths were reported in Ahmedabad and Surat, with the toll increa...

Lawyers grapple with new way of work in district courts, seek tech upgrade

Lawyers at the seven district courts in the city are struggling with the video conferencing system in place for hearing urgent matters amid the coronavirus outbreak and want the system to be upgraded on a war footing. From sending a PDF fil...

Rashida Jones, Will McCormack to star in animated sci-fi comedy for Quibi

Actors Rashida Jones and Will McCormack are set to feature in a 2D animated science-fiction comedy series developed by Quibi, the short-form streaming platform. According to Variety, the series has the working title of Filthy Animals.It rev...

Swedish spring mini-budget promises SEK 100 bln to fight coronavirus crisis

Sweden will spend more than 100 billion Swedish crowns 10 billion in its spring mini-budget to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has shut down much of the economy, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Wednesday. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020