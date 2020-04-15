Left Menu
Tunisia says tourism sector could lose $1.4 bln and 400,000 jobs over coronavirus

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 15-04-2020 11:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 11:11 IST
Tunisia's vital tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the coronavirus, an official document showed, as the country sought a loan guarantee from its bilateral partners to issue sovereign bonds this year.

In a letter sent to the IMF, Tunisia's central bank governor and finance minister said that the country's economy will shrink by up to 4.3 percent, the deepest recession since independence in 1956.

