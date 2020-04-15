Left Menu
Paras Hospital Gurugram extends video-conferencing consultation, forms medical committee to deal with COVID-19

In the wake of coronavirus spread, leading multi-specialty hospital, Paras Hospital Gurugram, has extended video-conferencing consultation to all follow-up patients so that they can practice social distancing.

Paras Hospital Gurugram extends video-conferencing consultation, forms medical committee to deal with COVID-19
Paras Healthcare. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] April 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): In the wake of coronavirus spread, leading multi-specialty hospital, Paras Hospital Gurugram, has extended video-conferencing consultation to all follow-up patients so that they can practice social distancing. The hospital has also formed a medical committee of emergency doctors, pulmonologist, intensivist and microbiologist to guide the management with standard operating process to evaluate coronavirus suspected patients.

India has also been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic and health experts have warned that a big jump could be imminent, which would create a burden on the public health infrastructure. The government has ordered a nationwide lockdown for next 19 days as a preventive measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"We are rigorously retraining our staff on infection control practices. Keeping the ongoing scenario of social distancing in mind, we are accommodating the requests of patients to postpone their surgeries and have chalked out future dates as well. We have also started online consultation. And, it has shot up by 25-30 percent in the last four days as people prefer not to come out of their homes and strictly follow the social distancing norm. We have formed a medical committee of pulmonologist, emergency doctor, intensivist and microbiologist to deal with coronavirus cases," said Dr Sameer Kulkarni, Facility Director, Paras Hospital Gurugram The hospital has also been taking the threat seriously and undertaking many proactive measures to ensure health and quality services to the patients.

"Aligning with the WHO's guideline to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we are sanitizing our hospital premises round the clock and have kept hand sanitizers and masks at every counter and desk," he added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

