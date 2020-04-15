Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAT to remain closed till May 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 12:26 IST
SAT to remain closed till May 1 amid coronavirus pandemic

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till May 1 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till April 14.

"The tribunal will further remain closed from April 15, 2020, to May 1, 2020, in view of the extension of nationwide lockdown declared by the government on April 14 to contain the spread of COVID-19," SAT said in a notification on Tuesday. Besides, the tribunal will function from May 4 between 11:30 am and 3 pm, until further orders. The office of the registry shall function from May 4 between 11 am and 4 pm, it added.

"All interim orders that are operating will remain in force till the next date of hearing," the tribunal said. It further said that in case of urgent matters, the parties are required to contact the Registrar.

The matters fixed for hearing on April 15, 16, 17 will now stand adjourned till May 18, 19, 20, respectively, and those fixed for hearing on April 20 to 24 will now be adjourned till May 21, 22, 26 ,27 and 28, respectively. Also, the matters fixed for hearing on April 27 to 30 will be adjourned till May 29, June 1, 2, 3, respectively, it said.

The matters fixed for hearing on May 1 are adjourned till June 4, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Christian priest, 6 others held for holding mass at Church in Kerala

A Christian priest was arrested on Wednesday for conducting Holy Mass at a Church in Willingdon Island, in alleged defiance of government orders banning religious gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Fr Augustine along with six ...

Feel fortunate to be offered characters of substance, says Fatima Sana Shaikh

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh, who broke into the Bollywood scene with 2016 blockbuster Dangal, says she is blessed to be getting great scripts to choose from. The 28-year-old actors last cinematic outing was 2019s Thugs of Hindostan, which coul...

WHO launches interactive COVID-19 service on Facebook Messenger

The World Health Organisation has come up with an interactive method which uses Facebook Messenger to eradicate false information being spread about coronavirus. The WHO will be using the reach of Facebook Messenger to provide accurate info...

On this day, Sachin Tendulkar smashed his maiden and only century in IPL

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden and only Indian Premier League IPL century on this day in 2011. Tendulkar, who was associated with Mumbai Indians MI, smashed an unbeaten knock of 100 in 66 balls and guided the side ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020