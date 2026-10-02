FPO-led food exports from Haryana to Canada open new market opportunities for farmers

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are gaining greater access to international markets as export-oriented value chains expand, with a 24-metric-tonne consignment of frozen food products from Haryana being shipped to Canada, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a press release. The consignment was flagged off from Sonipat on October 1 and was exported by Aterna Foods Producer Company Limited. The shipment, valued at CAD 35,140, comprises 2,295 boxes of frozen food products, including green peas, mixed vegetables, peas and carrots, sweet corn and samosas.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the export and supported the exporting unit under its Financial Assistance Scheme. The shipment is aimed at expanding international market opportunities for Indian processed food products while connecting FPOs with overseas buyers. The export also highlights the role of FPOs in building export-oriented agricultural value chains, particularly by linking farm produce with processing facilities and international markets. Such linkages can help farmer groups participate more directly in export opportunities and improve value realisation for producers.

APEDA has been facilitating linkages between FPOs and exporters through initiatives focused on strengthening market access and connecting farmer groups with global markets. The Haryana-to-Canada shipment is part of these efforts to integrate farmer groups into international food supply chains. Addressing the gathering, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev congratulated the exporter and other stakeholders and said the direct export by the FPO would significantly enhance value realisation for producers. He also acknowledged the contribution of the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) and expressed optimism about expanding exports to the Canadian market.

The shipment includes a range of processed and frozen food products, indicating the potential for FPO-led enterprises to move beyond exports of raw agricultural produce towards higher-value processed products. APEDA, under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, continues to facilitate market linkages and export opportunities for Indian agricultural and processed food products. The authority is also supporting the integration of farmer groups into global value chains through initiatives aimed at strengthening their access to international markets. (ANI)