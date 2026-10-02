Games-Chinese judoka DQ'd after alleged biting incident

The coach of Japan's women's judo team ​said Rin Maeda had been ​left with bite marks on ‌her ​arm after her Asian Games quarter-final opponent Tang Jing was disqualified for unsportsmanlike behaviour on Thursday. Maeda informed the ‌referee of the alleged biting incident during the women's under-70kg bout in Nagoya, with officials then reviewing video footage and handing China's Tang the disqualification.

Tang appeared to contest ‌the decision before eventually shaking hands with Maeda and leaving the competition ‌area. Maeda went on to win gold in the event.

Reuters has contacted the Chinese Judo Association and the Chinese Olympic Committee for comment. Tang did not talk to reporters after the bout.

Japan women's coach ⁠Maki ​Tsukada said the ⁠incident was unlike anything she had encountered in her career. "It looked like it was really going ⁠to bleed," she told sports website The Digest. "We didn't talk about disinfecting it or anything ​like that, but the bite mark was very clear and distinct."

Maeda said ⁠she was unsure what would happen when she told the referee what happened. "It's not something that ⁠happens ​very often, so it was a first for me," she told reporters after securing the title with a victory over Kazakhstan's Azhar Askhat in the ⁠final.

"I wasn't really sure what would happen myself, but I did tell the referee. "I ⁠was in a ⁠little pain, but once I got on the mat, the adrenaline kicked in and I didn't really notice it, so ‌it was ‌fine."