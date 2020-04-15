Left Menu
Agricultural, allied activities including fishery allowed to operate in 2nd phase of lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:11 IST


Agricultural and allied activities including dairy, fisheries as well as tea, coffee and rubber plantation are allowed to function in the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown, the government said on Wednesday issuing fresh guidelines. Operations of tea, coffee and rubber plantations are allowed with maximum 50 per cent workers. Processing, packaging, sale and marketing of these commodities as well as cashew have been allowed with maximum 50 per cent workers, it said.

"All agricultural and horticultural activities remain fully functional," the Ministry of Home Affairs said, issuing a new set of guidelines for enforcement during the second phase of the lockdown till May 3. The government has allowed farming operations and farm workers in the field. Agencies engaged in procurement of agri-products, including MSP operations are permitted during the lockdown period.

Even mandis operated by the Agriculture Produce Market Committee or as notified by the state government as well as direct marketing operations by the state government or industry directly from farmers or Farmer Producers Organisations are allowed to operate. The government further asked state governments to promote decentralised marketing and procurement of farm commodities at village level.

As harvesting of rabi crops like wheat is underway, the government has allowed inter and intra state movement of harvesting and sowing related machines like combined harvester and other agriculture and horticulture implements. That apart, the government has allowed shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts including its supply chain and repairs to remain open.

Custom hiring centres related to farm machinery are also allowed to remain open during the lockdown. For smooth supply of farm inputs during the ongoing sowing of kharif crops, the government has permitted manufacturing, distribution and retail of fertilisers, pesticides and seeds.

To ensure the fishery sector does not suffer during the lockdown, movement of fish and fish products, fish seed and feed as well as workers engaged in these activities are allowed. Marine and inland fishing operations as well as the aquaculture industry including feeding, maintenance, harvesting, processing, packaging, cold chain, sale and marketing -- are allowed to operate.

Hatcheries, feed plants and commercial aquaria are also allowed. To ensure smooth supply of milk to consumers and protect farmers, the government has allowed collection, processing, distribution and sale of milk and milk products.

Milk processing plants are allowed to operate including transport and supply chain. Poultry farms and hatcheries as well as livestock farming activity are also permitted during the lockdown.

For smooth supply of animal feed to the livestock sector, the government has permitted feed plants to operate including supply of raw material such as maize and soya. The government has also permitted operation of animal shelter homes including Gaushalas during the lockdown period.

