Mondelez India to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits, chocolate in 12 cities

Mondelez India to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits, chocolate in 12 citiesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST
Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of Cadbury chocolates, on Wednesday committed to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits and chocolates for distribution in 12 major cities in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company has decided to contribute 3,60,000 units of biscuits and 23 lakh units of chocolate to India FoodBanking Network, of the Food Security Foundation India, in 12 major cities in the country, it said.
"Mondelez India commits to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits and chocolates as the first step towards extending support to communities during the COVID-19 crisis," the company said in a statement. Since food security has become a major concern in the current COVID-19 situation, this association will aid in strengthening various feeding programmes through the company's products which are easy to share and consume.
Mondelez India also said about 1 lakh meals were provided by employees through a company association with Akshaya Patra Foundation and will continue to do so through the month of April 2020. The company has also donated 1 lakh masks and about 225 litres of sanitisers in Mumbai to support the frontline members, including hospital staff and the police.
Apart from this, the company extended support to local authorities around their factory locations by donating 1,800 relief kits consisting of critical masks and sanitisers and some snack products like chocolates, biscuits and Tang in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, it added..
