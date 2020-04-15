Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mondelez India to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits, chocolate in 12 cities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 14:49 IST
Mondelez India to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits, chocolate in 12 cities

Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd, manufacturer of Cadbury chocolates, on Wednesday committed to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits and chocolates for distribution in 12 major cities in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company has decided to contribute 3,60,000 units of biscuits and 23 lakh units of chocolate to India FoodBanking Network, of the Food Security Foundation India, in 12 major cities in the country, it said.

"Mondelez India commits to donate 71 tonnes of biscuits and chocolates as the first step towards extending support to communities during the COVID-19 crisis," the company said in a statement. Since food security has become a major concern in the current COVID-19 situation, this association will aid in strengthening various feeding programmes through the company's products which are easy to share and consume.

Mondelez India also said about 1 lakh meals were provided by employees through a company association with Akshaya Patra Foundation and will continue to do so through the month of April 2020. The company has also donated 1 lakh masks and about 225 litres of sanitisers in Mumbai to support the frontline members, including hospital staff and the police.

Apart from this, the company extended support to local authorities around their factory locations by donating 1,800 relief kits consisting of critical masks and sanitisers and some snack products like chocolates, biscuits and Tang in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: NCW asks Bihar govt to equip ASHA workers with sanitisers and masks

The NCW has asked Bihar government to ensure that ASHA workers who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus are equipped with sanitizers and masks before they set out to workThis comes after media reports said ASHA workers were...

'As long as necessary': Coronavirus holdout Palau opts for self-isolation

The Pacific island nation of Palau is one of the worlds last countries still free of the coronavirus, and its doing all it can to stay that way.As the contagion closes in and outbreaks grow in surrounding nations, President Tommy Remengesau...

FOREX-Dollar gains as global economy braces for further virus fallout

The dollar rebounded on Wednesday amid growing concerns that the damage to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic will be long and protracted, boosting the safe-haven appeal of the greenback. A fall in oil prices on expectations t...

41 new COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state count reaches 1,046

Rajasthan recorded 41 fresh cases of novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the states tally to 1,046, an official said. The virus has so far claimed 11 lives in the state.As many as 41 new cases have come up today -- 23 in Jaipur and seven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020