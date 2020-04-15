Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Smile Foundation plans mental health tele-counselling in 14 states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:20 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Smile Foundation plans mental health tele-counselling in 14 states

As the government extends the lockdown, non-governmental organisation Smile Foundation on Wednesday said it plans to reach out to 40,000 families in the next one month across 14 states for providing psychological counselling through tele-calling. A pilot phase of tele-counselling, which started a week ago in Howrah, Kolkata, scanned about 250 patients a day and the programme is now going national, it said.

"With the lockdown being extended, our beneficiaries need us more than ever to be there for them. Through this directly connecting with beneficiaries, we aim to create a sense of security and also help in addressing their fears," Smile Foundation co-founder and executive trustee Santanu Mishra said in a statement. Suicidal tendencies, fears and anxieties have gripped the poor and migrant labour populations who have been the worst affected by the sudden decision of lockdown by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus, he said.

Smile Foundation, which works on primary healthcare, has drawn out a plan to reach out to these marginalised populations and help them fight their fears and anxiety in this period of lockdown through mental health counselling. In the coming days, the state governments will be scaling up screening operations in coronavirus-hit states namely Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Orissa, Chhattisgarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

"Over the next couple of weeks, trained counsellors, doctors, nurses from Smile Foundation will be making several thousand calls to all beneficiaries within our network and partner organisations to ease out their angst caused by the spread of the deadly coronavirus," Smile Foundation Health Lead Satnam Singh said. Last week, the Foundation started its first phase of ration distribution reaching out to 40,000 families across 10 states.

Over the coming weeks, the foundation aims to reach out to another 1,10,000 families across 19 states and help them meet their daily nutrition needs, as well as sanitation needs like masks, soaps, sanitary napkins and sanitisers, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

As coronavirus empties streets, speeders hit the gas

Empty roads in the United States and Europe are tempting drivers to go out and shift into high gear.From Los Angeles to New York, London and Berlin, coronavirus lockdowns have drained traffic from normally crowded roads. That has opened spa...

Temperature checks, protective suits: Argentine grains sector braces for 1st coronavirus case

Argentina is braced for the first case of coronavirus to be confirmed among the thousands of port workers and grains handlers involved in the countrys key agricultural export sector, local industry officials said.Argentina is the worlds No....

Anxious Argentines, in coronavirus lockdown, bring therapy couch back home

Argentines, therapy-mad at the best of times, are finding ways to bring their shrinks into their homes via phone calls and conferencing apps like Zoom as they grapple with anxiety amid a nationwide lockdown aimed at stopping the spread of t...

INTERVIEW-Cycling-Staging the Tour in 2020 vital for the sport, says race director

Staging the Tour de France this year despite the novel coronavirus pandemic was vital for road cycling, the races director Christian Prudhomme said on Wednesday.The sports governing International Cycling Union UCI said the Tour, initially d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020