Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi bans Voltaire Leasing, 22 others from mkts for fraudulent trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 15:42 IST
Sebi bans Voltaire Leasing, 22 others from mkts for fraudulent trade

Regulator Sebi has barred Voltaire Leasing and Finance Ltd and 22 other entities, including former directors, from capital markets for up to two years for indulging in fraudulent trade. The company, its ex-chairman and managing directors -- Amlesh Sadhu and Dilip Patodia, and former executive director Harivallabh Mundra have been prohibited for two years, while the remaining 19 entities have been restrained for a period ranging from six months to one year, Sebi said in an order.

The regulator conducted an investigation into trading and dealings in the scrip of Voltaire Leasing & Finance Limited (VLFL) after receiving a reference from Department of Income Tax, Chandigarh, for possible violation of provisions of Sebi norms. The Sebi probe, which was conducted in the scrip of VLFL for August 2014 to July 2015 period, found that three entities (off-market transferors) transferred shares of the company through off-market transfers to 16 connected entities.

Further, these 16 entities contributed to an increase in the net and positive last trading price of the company's shares. Besides, the company and its three former directors were part of this scheme by virtue of a connection between the firm and one of the off-market transferors.

"All the noticees i.e. the group of off-market transferors, the group of sellers and the company and its directors in charge of its affairs at the time of the violations, have manipulated the price of the scrip of VLFL during the period August 12, 2014 to July 31, 2015," Sebi said in its order on Monday. By indulging in such trades, they violated the provision of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trading Practices), it added.

In case these entities have any open positions in any exchange traded derivative contracts, they can close out or square off such open positions within 3 months from the date of order or at the expiry of such contracts, whichever is earlier, the regulator noted. It has been clarified that these entities can settle the pay-in and pay-out obligations in respect of transactions, if any, which have taken place before the close of April 13, this year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece transfers first group of young refugees to EU countries

Greece transferred a dozen unaccompanied children from overcrowded migrant camps to Luxembourg on Wednesday, the first of more than 1,000 relocations that are being expedited amid concerns over the impact of coronavirus on vulnerable groups...

WRAPUP 5-Trump's move to cut WHO funding prompts world condemnation

U.S. President Donald Trumps move to halt funding to the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic prompted condemnation on Wednesday from world leaders who appealed for cooperation and unity.Trump, who has rea...

EU "deeply regrets" Trump's cut to WHO funding, says unjustified

The European Union joined the worldwide condemnation of U.S. President Donald Trumps decision to halt funding to the World Health Organization, saying on Wednesday it was unjustified during the coronavirus pandemic.Deeply regret U.S. decisi...

U.S. opposition seen stalling major IMF liquidity boost

U.S. opposition is expected to prevent the International Monetary Fund this week from deploying one of its most powerful tools to help countries fight the coronavirus creating a new allocation of Special Drawing Rights. The move, akin to a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020