Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of America profit nearly halves as loan loss provisions soar

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 16:29 IST
Bank of America profit nearly halves as loan loss provisions soar
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Bank of America Corp recorded a 48.5% fall in quarterly profit as the bank set aside $3.6 billion for potential loan losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $3.54 billion, or 40 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $6.87 billion, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 44 cents per share, on average, according to Refinitiv data. It was not immediately clear whether the estimates were comparable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC director says some U.S. states may be ready to reopen May 1

The director of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday he believes 19 or 20 U.S. states have had a limited impact from the new coronavirus and their governors believe they may be ready to reopen by Presiden...

Pandemic could trigger social unrest in some countries -IMF

New waves of social unrest could erupt in some countries if government measures to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic are seen as insufficient or unfairly favoring the wealthy, the IMF said in a new report on Wednesday.Governments had alread...

Vietnam to extend coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces for 7 days

Vietnam will extend its coronavirus lockdown in 12 provinces, including Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, for seven days, although restrictions will be lifted in some areas outside of the Southeast Asian countrys main cities, the government said ...

CBDT issues over 10.2 lakh refunds to help taxpayers in COVID-19 crisis

In pursuance to the Governments decision vide Press Note on 8th April 2020 to issue pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh in order to help taxpayers in a COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT today said th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020