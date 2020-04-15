Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 2.0 guidelines: Industry backs move, calls for reopening export sectors from Apr 20

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 17:34 IST
Lockdown 2.0 guidelines: Industry backs move, calls for reopening export sectors from Apr 20

India Inc on Wednesday backed the government's move to allow industrial units located in rural areas to function from April 20, and said it will ensure preventive measures for Covid-19 while restarting economic activities. However, the industry called for textiles, garments and automobiles sectors to be permitted to operate from April 20 to meet their export obligations and ensure free movement of goods.  "The phased manner of the exit from lockdown is welcome and provides a roadmap for economic restart after May 3. The MHA guidelines are in line with CII suggestions on calibrated exit from lockdown as per spatial and sectoral considerations, while maintaining health and sanitation as well as social distancing protocols

"With this advance guidance, industry would be able to better prepare for restart of economic activities," said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee. The chamber said it hopes that in the next phase, some of the key labour-intensive sectors would be permitted to operate in a calibrated manner with full hygiene and sanitation measures being followed. It said the existing export orders and opportunities should be met to retain India's export market share in the post-COVID period. Hence, textiles and garments and automobiles ecosystem including components and maintenance services should be allowed to operate after April 20 to meet their export obligations and well as to ensure free movement of goods, CII stated.  "What is required now as a follow up is for those sectors that have not been allowed to open up to look at how we can sustain them in the lockdown period and post the lockdown period," Ficci Secretary General Dilip Chenoy said.    "If implemented well and in a responsible manner, the economic activities can be restored to the extent of 30-40 per cent by our back-of-envelope calculations," Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said.  "We request the government to allow Apparel Exporting units who export a minimum of 50 per cent of their turnover to operate under these guidelines, as already allowed to SEZs and EOUs in Para 15 of the consolidated revised guidelines," Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman A Sakthivel said

Industrial units in rural areas will be allowed to function from April 20 provided they follow social distancing norms while all kinds of public transport will be barred and public places closed till May 3, according to guidelines issued on Wednesday to enforce the second phase of the lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

IWL-winning coach turns social worker to help people amid coronavirus crisis

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus crisis, Indian Womens League-winning coach Priya PV has turned into a social worker to contribute to a helpline centre that aims at getting essential medical and food supplies to the people in...

COVID-19 pandemic worse than 2008-09 financial crisis: IMF

The contraction in the global economy is much worse than the 2008-09 financial crisis, a top IMF official said on Wednesday, urging the governments to take swift concerted action with fiscal tools taking a prime role to contain the COVID-19...

Noida: Residential society, housing sector removed from COVID-19 hotspot list, 7 added

A residential society and a housing sector in Noida were on Wednesday removed from the list of coronavirus hotspots in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while seven more places were added to the list, officials said. With the latest changes, Gautam Buddh...

India to receive normal monsoon this season, says IMD; May bring some respite to coronavirus-hit economy

India will receive normal monsoon this season, countrys meteorological deprtament said on Wednesday in its forecast for the&#160;Southwest monsoon that covers 75 per cent of the country,&#160;and thereby may bring much-needed respite to&#16...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020