IVCA appoints Renuka Ramnath as chairperson, Karthik Reddy as vice-chairperson

Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Renuka Ramnath - the founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, as its new chairperson. She has been an active member of the IVCA since its inception in 2010 and has spent nearly three decades in financial services across banking, e-commerce, and private equity ventures, IVCA said in a statement.

Besides, Karthik Reddy, Partner, Blume Ventures, has joined IVCA as the vice-chairperson. "My key objectives for IVCA is to attract high quality international long-term risk capital and open up domestic capital by demonstrating and positioning India as an attractive and worthy investment decision," Ramnath said.

Ramnath further said: "in the years to come, our Industry will remain more relevant than ever in the Indian economy, supplying the capital to sustain and grow companies and bolster entrepreneurship". IVCA is a PE/VC industry body focussed on promoting alternative investment asset class within India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

