Left Menu
Development News Edition

IVCA appoints Renuka Ramnath as chairperson, Karthik Reddy as vice-chairperson

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 18:08 IST
IVCA appoints Renuka Ramnath as chairperson, Karthik Reddy as vice-chairperson

Indian Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (IVCA) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Renuka Ramnath - the founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Multiples Alternate Asset Management, as its new chairperson. She has been an active member of the IVCA since its inception in 2010 and has spent nearly three decades in financial services across banking, e-commerce, and private equity ventures, IVCA said in a statement.

Besides, Karthik Reddy, Partner, Blume Ventures, has joined IVCA as the vice-chairperson. "My key objectives for IVCA is to attract high quality international long-term risk capital and open up domestic capital by demonstrating and positioning India as an attractive and worthy investment decision," Ramnath said.

Ramnath further said: "in the years to come, our Industry will remain more relevant than ever in the Indian economy, supplying the capital to sustain and grow companies and bolster entrepreneurship". IVCA is a PE/VC industry body focussed on promoting alternative investment asset class within India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italians question merits of virus testing

Testing is being held up as the worlds best bet for ending the economically crippling -- and emotionally draining -- coronavirus lockdown. But some doctors at the Italian epicentre of the health crisis doubt that countries can test their wa...

Health Ministry identifies 170 districts in India as hotspots

The Union Health Ministry has declared 170 districts as COVID-19 hotspots and 207 districts as non-hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far. Addres...

India facilitating return of 180 stranded Pakistanis

New Delhi, Apr 15 PTIis facilitating the return of 180 stranded Pakistani nationals to their home country, official sources said on Wednesday. The Ministry of External Affairs has been helping a number of foreign missions to evacuate their ...

MFIs may face liquidity, debt servicing challenges in absence of loan moratorium from banks

Microfinance institutions MFIs are likely to face severe liquidity and debt servicing challenges if banks do not offer loan repayment moratorium to them, according to rating agencies. Though most of the micro lenders have extended the three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020