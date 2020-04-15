Tupperware Pledges to 'Nourish the Needy' by Launching a Campaign in Partnership With Zomato Feeding India

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware, a conscientious global premium homeware brand based out of Orlando, US, announced measures to support daily wage earners during these times of distress. The brand has partnered with Zomato Feeding India in their effort to eradicate hunger amidst the chaos spread by COVID-19. Caring for food, particularly preservation is a part of Tupperware brand's DNA and therefore Tupperware wants to ensure that no one goes hungry in times where there is paucity of food. To assist Zomato Feeding India with their endeavor to feed daily wage workers who have been hit the hardest during this lockdown, Tupperware is extending its support to serve over 5000 families. Zomato Feeding India's initiative, 'Feed the Daily Wager', aims to provide food support to families and to help them have a reliable and nourishing supply of meals in the absence of employment opportunities. To add to that, Tupperware is running a campaign called 'Nourish the Needy', under which the brand is asking their associates to contribute towards the cause. Tupperware India will further match the total contribution made by their associates. Tupperware as a brand believes in conserving, preserving and celebrating food, and all its solutions aid effective utilization of resources, including time, effort and food items - raw or cooked. The brand celebrates the spirit of 'Care for Food' in the month of April every year and undertakes various initiatives to spread the message of reducing food wastage. Tupperware is in its 4th year of association with Zomato Feeding India, has also provided about 500 durable and reusable plastic containers to the organization that will be utilized in the collection and storage of food grains for the needy. The brand will also donate INR 5 for sale of every 'Keep Tab' product in the month of April. These donations will be utilized by Zomato Feeding India to set up community fridges across cities. To add volume to the food being collected, Tupperware will organize a grain collection drive with select distributors once the lockdown is over. Tupperware has donated over 2500 containers to Zomato Feeding India, in the 4 years of their association. Commenting on Tupperware's contribution towards fighting hunger and food wastage, Mr. Deepak Chhabra,Managing Director, Tupperware India, said, "The situation worldwide right now is extremely unfortunate, and the pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Not everyone has the fortune of receiving two full meals in a day. Innumerable people are left hungry especially the daily wage earners as they have lost employment opportunity and have nowhere to go. Therefore, there is a great need for everyone to be involved in identifying and providing solutions to address this raging problem. We're proud that through our association with Zomato Feeding India, we're able to do our part.

We're contributing for the meals of 5,000 families and also running a similar campaign internally called 'Nourish the Needy'. We're sure that our associates will wholeheartedly contribute towards this cause, and Tupperware pledges to match their contributions as well. Through our durable and reusable containers, Zomato Feeding India's volunteers can store food safely, as they work tirelessly to feed the hungry. Not only do the containers make the transportation easier, they extend the shelf life of the food so that it remains fresh, with the nutritional value intact . We're honored and proud to be a part of this movement and we encourage everyone to do their part." Commenting on their association with Tupperware India, Chandan Mendiratta, Head, Zomato Feeding India, said, "We work for our mission to end hunger. The current situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world, and our country to its knees. The fact that daily wage earners don't even have food to sustain themselves is a very unsettling feeling, and we want to change that. We're thankful that Tupperware is lending a helping hand and aiding us in feeding the needy. Through their support we would be able to go the extra mile in our mission. Tupperware has supported us in the past as well in terms of storage containers. They continue to lead by example." This pandemic was nobody's choice. Together we can lessen the suffering. Together we care. Here is the link to donate: https://www.feedingindia.org/donate Below are the links to Tupperware India's social media handles: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tupperware_india/?hl=en Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TupperwareIndia/ About Tupperware Brands Corporation Tupperware Brands Corporation, with Global Headquarters in Orlando, USA, is a leading global marketer of innovative, premium products. After a decade of success in United States beginning 1946, Tupperware expanded into Europe. In 1963, the company had a presence in six European countries and then launched in Japan and Australia. Tupperware also had sales offices in Africa and Latin America before 1970. Tupperware Brands has expanded to almost 100 countries around the world and entered India in 1996. Tupperware brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. For more information, visit www.tupperwarebrands.com PWR PWR

