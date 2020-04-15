Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Bank provides up to Rs 4 lakh insurance cover to 9,047 business correspondents

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 19:05 IST
Indian Bank provides up to Rs 4 lakh insurance cover to 9,047 business correspondents

State-run Indian Bank on Wednesday said it is providing insurance cover of up to Rs 4 lakh to its 9,047 business correspondents who are making available essential banking services in rural and unbanked areas amid the nationwide lockdown

The insurance is offered under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), the bank said in a release. The lender is offering insurance coverage to business correspondents of erstwhile Allahabad Bank which got merged with it from April 1. Business correspondents are among the frontline banking service providers who take basic banking services like cash deposits, withdrawal, among others to even the remotest places using Aadhaar-enabled Payment System (AePS) platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's new jobless urged to pick fruit amid huge farm labour shortage

By Karolin Schaps and Thin Lei Win AMSTERDAMROME, April 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When the coronavirus pandemic shut his restaurant German chef Patrick Mayer swapped his kitchen knives for farm tools and now spends his days harvesting...

Issue advisory to states, UTs for public servants to implement lockdown norms in sensible manner: NHRC to Centre.

Issue advisory to states, UTs for public servants to implement lockdown norms in sensible manner&#160;NHRC to Centre....

Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 392; cases climb to 11,933: Health Ministry

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 392 with 39 fatalities reported since Tuesday evening, while the number of cases saw a jump of 1,118 to go up to 11,933 cases on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The numb...

Haryana fears losing Rs 4,600 cr revenue in April

Haryana fears losing a whopping Rs 4,600 crore revenue in April due to the ongoing coronavirus-triggered lockdown, which has brought all economic activities in the state to a grinding halt. The stamp duty alone generated Rs 600 crore revenu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020